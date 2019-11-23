James Harden Humiliates Patrick Beverley And Paul George, Makes Bossy 4-point Play

The Houston Rockets-LA Clippers match turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat encounter as Kawhi Leonard hit the game-winning shot to help LA Clippers beat visiting Houston Rockets in the NBA game. Harden continued his superb form on the court and showed everyone why he’s a favourite to win MVP this season. The Rockets star made an incredible four-point play over Patrick Beverley and Paul George to keep Rockets in lead. In signature style, Harden embarrassed Beverley-George double-team attack by hitting a classy 3-pointer. He also fouled out Beverley to rub salt to the wounds.

Rockets vs Clippers: James Harden topples Patrick Beverley and Paul George

THIS MAN IS NOT HUMAN pic.twitter.com/ooQsdc9Ifb — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 23, 2019

Beverley's rivalry with Harden started since he left the Rockets in 2017. The competition between the two is always intense whenever these two meet on the court. This time though Harden came out on the top hitting a difficult three-point shot that ejected Beverly from the game.

James Harden stats vs Clippers

Another 30pt night for The Beard pic.twitter.com/7scKxuCEHT — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 23, 2019

Harden once again had a high-scoring game and almost finished with another triple-double. He notched up 37 points, 8 assists, and 12 assists in 42 minutes of play. However, the Clippers managed to eke out the win thanks to the combined efforts of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Epic Rivalry

Fans can expect the next match between these two to be spicy, as Beverley will be looking to make the scores even against Harden.

Patrick Beverley and James Harden history

Beverley and Harden were actually teammates with the Rockets from 2012 to 2017. Beverley was also a two-time member of the NBA All-Defensive teams. The Rockets parted ways with Beverley because Mike D’Antoni’s system required players who could shoot the clutch. Beverley who was on the rise as an elite-defender lacked a reliable shooting touch which became a liability for Houston.