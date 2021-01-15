James Harden Restaurant In Houston Receives Hilarious Reviews After Star's Nets Trade

James Harden's trade to the Brooklyn Nets has left several Rockets supporters fuming and they seem to be taking their frustrations out on the 31-year-old's unopened restaurant in Houston. The newest member of the Nets is reportedly still set to open up a steakhouse in Houston later this month. The restaurant - Thirteen, is named after his Houston jersey number but it has already been getting horrendous reviews in the past 24 hours.

James Harden restaurant in Houston roasted by Rockets fans

According to reports from the Houston Chronicle, James Harden was set to open a fine-dining restaurant and steakhouse called Thirteen at the end of January. Despite the trade to the Nets on Thursday, it is believed that his restaurant in Houston is still on track to actually open. A spokesperson for the restaurant said, "Our entire staff and team are looking forward to providing top-notch service and bringing a one-of-a-kind dining experience to Houston, We are looking forward to sharing our extensive menu and beautiful restaurant with the city."

Some of the reviews on James Harden’s new restaurant in Houston 🥴 pic.twitter.com/J40yecURdT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2021

However, Harden's unopened restaurant's Google profile has provided an outlet for angry Rockets fans to vent their frustration over his trade. A large number of ardent Rockets fans posted atrocious Google reviews for Thirteen in the past 24 hours. As of Thursday afternoon, the eatery had a rating of just 2.7 stars on Google while the main image showed a toilet being used as a grill.

The reviews of James Harden's restaurant is going to be running like this for quite awhile. pic.twitter.com/CvCM2Jtg08 — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) January 14, 2021

Although the restaurant is a few weeks away from its opening, one reviewer wrote, "This restaurant can't be fixed, it's just not good enough". Another added, "I told the chef to make the bread as soft as the owner and it might taste just right. Ah who am I kidding, it's still weak." Although Harden's restaurant was roasted by many Rockets supporters, there were some gracious fans who opted to leave positive remarks.

James Harden Nets trade: Eastern Conference giants acquire blockbuster Harden deal

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, reports claimed that Harden requested for a trade away from the Rockets. On Tuesday night, following the Rockets' defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers, Harden finally made it public that he tried his best for the team, but the situation couldn't be fixed. Just a day later, the Rockets granted his wish despite two years left on his deal.

Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team deal on Wednesday afternoon. The eight-time NBA All-Star will now link up with former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to give the Nets a potent trio of some of the NBA’s highest scorers.

Image Credits - Rockets Instagram