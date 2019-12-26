James Harden Gets Trolled On Social Media After Losing To The Warriors On Christmas

Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Wednesday, December 25 (Thursday, December 26 IST) at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors bagged their third straight win on Christmas, defending and limiting Rockets star James Harden to 24 points. Since Warriors have had the worst NBA record this season, James Harden and the Rockets were trolled on Twitter and other social media platforms after the Rockets vs Warriors game. Many Warriors fans were making fun of James Harden, saying that the Rockets cannot defeat the Warriors even without the Splash brothers – Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

NBA: Twitter trolls Rockets' James Harden after loss to Golden State Warriors on Christmas

No Steph Curry. No Klay Thompson. No Worries.



The Golden State Warriors beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets. It’s a CHRISTMAS Miracle. #DubNation #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/NmZCv1NEoU — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) December 26, 2019

James Harden and Russell Westbrook hitting the club after getting rolled by the Warriors pic.twitter.com/ZIM4ndwdqx — Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) December 26, 2019

James Harden realizing that even without Durant, Curry, or Thompson, he’ll never beat the Warriors #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/54c94M6wm7 — Andrew Rummens (@Andrew_Rummens) December 26, 2019

Harden got Russ but can’t beat the Warriors? pic.twitter.com/e5DZkhuZsS — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) December 25, 2019

Tfw you knock off Russ and Harden with the JV squad 🤣 pic.twitter.com/poqCMh6ZNW — Whistle (@WhistleSports) December 26, 2019

NBA: Houston Rockets vs Golden Warriors, December 25, 2019 highlights

The Warriors, who have been plagued by injuries this NBA regular season, edged past James Harden and the Rockets for their third straight win. Damion Lee scored 22 points and career-high 15 points to secure the Warriors' victory. Draymond Green added 20 points, scoring 16 in the second half. They ended the Rockets four-game winning streak. Russell Westbrook added 30 points for the Rockets, while Harden added 24 points and 11 assists.

