James Harden Gets Trolled On Social Media After Losing To The Warriors On Christmas

Basketball News

Golden State Warriors registered a 116-104 win against the Houston Rockets on Christmas at the Chase Center. Here is how James Harden was trolled on Twitter.

James harden

Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Wednesday, December 25 (Thursday, December 26 IST) at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors bagged their third straight win on Christmas, defending and limiting Rockets star James Harden to 24 points. Since Warriors have had the worst NBA record this season, James Harden and the Rockets were trolled on Twitter and other social media platforms after the Rockets vs Warriors game. Many Warriors fans were making fun of James Harden, saying that the Rockets cannot defeat the Warriors even without the Splash brothers – Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Also read | James Harden and Dejounte Murray get into a fiery shoving match, teammates separate duo

NBA: Twitter trolls Rockets' James Harden after loss to Golden State Warriors on Christmas

Also read | San Antonio Spurs blow 25-point lead as James Harden-led Rockets make historic comeback

Also read | James Harden and Russell Westbrook don't trust each other, according to Jay Williams

NBA: Houston Rockets vs Golden Warriors, December 25, 2019 highlights 

The Warriors, who have been plagued by injuries this NBA regular season, edged past James Harden and the Rockets for their third straight win. Damion Lee scored 22 points and career-high 15 points to secure the Warriors' victory. Draymond Green added 20 points, scoring 16 in the second half. They ended the Rockets four-game winning streak. Russell Westbrook added 30 points for the Rockets, while Harden added 24 points and 11 assists. 

Also read | Houston Rockets superstar James Harden once again makes NBA history

