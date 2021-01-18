James Harden Hits Back At Charles Barkley, Shaq For Recent Comments Made On Nets Trade

Even after James Harden's debut with the Brooklyn Nets, some are still coming to terms with the blockbuster trade. Though some fans seemed satisfied that Harden was happy after getting what he wanted, some called out the 2018 MVP for switching teams only when he could lead the Houston Rockets to success. That being said, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal called him out after the trade, commenting on the Nets move to acquire Harden.

Charles Barkley on Harden

“Only one of those three guys who has proven to me he’s not selfish and not a ‘me guy’ is KD.”



Barkley spoke about Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – the current big three at Nets. However, he believes only Durant has sacrificed as he went to the Golden State Warriors and sacrificed. He called out Irving and Harden, candidly speaking about them only caring about numbers, not willing to make any sacrifice.

“KD went from the Splash Brothers to the Dribble Brothers”



Shaq on Harden and the Nets trade

O'Neal, also while on Inside the NBA, went to talk about Harden and his stats. As per the retired Los Angeles Lakers icon, his lack of success while with the Rockets is not due to his teammates. O'Neal also believes a lot of people in Houston are glad Harden is gone.

Harden hits back at comments made

In a recent IG story, Harden wrote about retired NBA players on national TV. His comments spoke about them not really uplifting any African-American player up, only doing the opposite of it personally. While he did not name Barkley or O'Neal, Harden tagged Dwyane Wade – saluting him for being 'solid'.

James Harden Nets debut

James Harden becomes the first player in NBA history to score a 30-point triple-double in their debut with a team ♨️



Harden – playing for the Nets after months of waiting – made history during his first-ever game for the team. Now, Harden is the first player in the league to score a 30-point triple-double with a team during a debut. He finished with 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds during the Nets 122-115 win.

"I hope that you can tell by my smile and my play," Harden said about his debut. "Just excited, excited for the opportunity. This is an unbelievable organization from top to bottom". He added that all he has to do is go out there, and play like the best version of himself while good things will happen on their own.

Harden contract details

Currently, Harden is signed to a four-year, $171,131,520 contract. After his time with the Rockets, the All-Star guard is set to make $34,755,857 during his first season. After that, Harden will earn above $40 million for the remaining two season with the Nets.

