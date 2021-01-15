James Harden Trade Details: What Rockets Wanted From 76ers, Celtics And Heat For Superstar

James Harden is officially a Brooklyn Nets player after a prolonged trade saga over since Houston Rockets' playoff exit last season. The Beard's disgruntlement in Houston has been well-documented and the 31-year-old's quest to win the NBA championship. And while there is a belief that Rockets settled for less while trading their cornerstone, reports suggest that the Houston front office tried their best to get a suitable package, but in the end, the Nets trade is what fit their bill.

James Harden trade details: Rockets' potential trade offers to Celtics, Heat and 76ers

The Houston Rockets tried their best to milk the most out of a sale of James Harden but eventually had to settle for Victor Oladipo. New general manager Rafael Stone had a steep asking price for The Beard, with Houston demanding Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, Kendrick Nunn and a Salary Filler. The Rockets also demanded two 1st draft picks and 4 pick swaps for sending Harden to Miami, and the Heat front office quite naturally declined.

Houston’s asking price from Miami in a James Harden trade:



Tyler Herro

Duncan Robinson

Precious Achiuwa

Kendrick Nunn

Salary Filler

Two 1st-Round Picks

4 Pick Swaps



Miami was not interested



As for the Harden Celtics offer, Brian Robb in the Boston Sports Journal reported that the Rockets demanded Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart along with multiple first-round draft picks for the 31-year-old. As for the 76ers, the Houston front office reportedly wanted Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and draft picks. The 76ers looked like the most probable destination for Harden, with ex-Rockets GM Daryl Morey now part of the Philadelphia franchise.

Nonetheless, the deal obviously never materialised, and Harden signed for the Nets, reuniting with former teammate Kevin Durant and will pair up with star guard Kyrie Irving.

The Rockets wanted Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and draft picks from the 76ers for Harden.



The Rockets asking price for James Harden from the Celtics:



Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Multiple first round picks



James Harden trade details: Rockets draft picks, Victor Oladipo trade

James Harden eventually moved to the Brooklyn Nets in a mega four-team deal on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The 31-year-old will move across to Brooklyn, while Rockets acquired significant draft capital and Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo, along with salary fillers Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs. Houston now have four first-round draft picks, with two in 2022, followed by one each in 2024 and 2026. The Nets and Rockets also swapped four picks for 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. The Pacers signed Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, while his teammate Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince moved to the Cavaliers.

