Was The James Harden Trade To Nets Discussed With Superstar Kevin Durant 'months Ago'?

Last year, Kevin Durant was asked about the apparent James Harden trade. The two-time NBA champion refused to answer the question directly, even denying the 'rumours' when talking to the press. Reports even spoke about Durant's opinion, noting how the 2014 NBA MVP was apparently against the trade, not wanting to play with Harden as his teammate. Now, after the trade was finalized, reports are mentioning how a trade was already discussed months ago.

James Harden trade to the Nets was discussed months ago?

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced a blockbuster deal that sent Harden to play with Kevin Durant. However, as explained by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the trade was something Durant had "very much wanted". Former teammates at the Oklahoma City Thunder, the duo make one of the best offensive combinations in the league – making them title contenders for the 2020-21 season.

"He and Harden started talking about this months ago," Wojranowski explained.

Did James Harden and Kevin Durant want to play together?

Kevin Durant denies rumors that he had conversations with James Harden about playing for the Nets:



"I don't know where you're making these stories up" pic.twitter.com/TSeiFHw80K — SNY (@SNYtv) December 1, 2020

While reports state otherwise right now, earlier rumours hinted at Durant not wanting to play with Harden. When he was asked about the same, Durant had denied trade rumours, starting how Harden is a friend of his, and he leaves such decisions to the front office. That being said, November 2020 reports hinted at a deal that was somewhat finalized. Per reports, the teams had a verbal agreement over the deal, which was to help Harden get out of Houston.

When is James Harden Nets debut?

#Nets just announced #JamesHarden interview Friday at 1 pm. That means everyone involved in 3-team trade passed physicals and is good to go. Also means Harden Nets debut is Saturday vs Magic at Barclays. Looking forward to it. — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) January 15, 2021

As per The Association's Anthony Puccio, the Nets are hoping to include Harden in Saturday's (Sunday IST) lineup against the Orlando Magic. However, Harden will need to get COVID-19 tests done before he plays for the team. If he tests negative, he could make his Nets debut soon.

Brooklyn Nets roster 2021

Bruce Brown, SG

Chris Chiozza, PG

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG

Kevin Durant, PF

Jeff Green, PF

James Harden, SG

Joe Harris, SF

Kyrie Irving, PG

Tyler Johnson, SG

DeAndre Jordan, C

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG

Reggie Perry, PF

Landry Shamet, SG

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)