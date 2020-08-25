James Harden Knocks Out Hand Sanitiser Dispenser After Frustrating Game 4 Loss To Thunder

Houston Rockets star James Harden was visibly frustrated as the Rockets suffered a loss at the hands of the OKC Thunder in Monday's Game 4 of the first-round playoff series. Despite registering a playoff-record 58 three-point attempts, the Rockets ultimately fell to a 117-114 defeat. With the win in Game 4, the Thunder have tied the series at 2-2.

James Harden's frustrated reaction after Game 4 loss; Watch

Harden was so disappointed after the game that he took his frustration out on a hand sanitizer dispenser while walking to the locker room. Granted the former Thunder star could have expressed his anger in a much more violent way, but Harden tamely knocking down the dispenser surely showed signs of his discontent with his side's profligacy with the ball on Monday.

Rockets vs Thunder highlights

James Harden dropped 32 points despite being relatively sub-par with his shooting during Game 4. The 30-year-old scored just six of 15 from the three-point range while finding the hoop with just 11 of his 25 attempts. He added 15 assists and eight rebounds. After ending the first half tied at 60 points, the Rockets started the third quarter strong with eight made shots in a row. However, Mike D'Antoni's men soon lagged behind in the final phase of the game.

This is where Houston struggled the most, finding the target with just five of their last 26 attempted threes. Harden himself missed seven of his final 10 attempts from the D. Eric Gordon scored 23 points while Danuel House scored 21 points on Monday.

For Thunder, it was former Rockets star Chris Paul who led from the front. Paul scored 26 points and added six rebounds along with three assists. Dennis Schroder came from the bench to score 30 points and three assists.

Meanwhile, despite being out of the game with an injury, Rockets star Russell Westbrook made his presence felt during the game after he entered into a heated argument with Thunder star Steven Adams. It was expected to be nothing more than playful banter between the two former teammates. Things did, however, get spicy between the two players and officials were needed to escort Westbrook back to the bench.

Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams, exchanging pleasantries. pic.twitter.com/ee8rQue7CF — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) August 24, 2020

With the playoff series now tied at 2-2, Game 5 will be crucial and both sides will be hoping to snatch the all-important lead in the first-round series. The two sides will meet again on Wednesday night (Thursday, 4:00 AM IST).

(Image Credits: Houston Rockets Twitter)