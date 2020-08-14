Russell Westbrook To Miss NBA Playoffs? Rockets Star's Quad Strain To Be Reevaluated Soon

Soon after Russell Westbrook resumed play at the NBA bubble in Orlando, he was ruled out for two consecutive games due to a quad injury. Before the Rockets game against Philadelphia 76ers, Westbrook's MRI revealed a strained quadriceps muscle in his right leg. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's recent report, the Houston Rockets star will be missing at least a part of the playoffs.

As @Jonathan_Feigen reports, sources say Russell Westbrook is expected to minimally miss the start of Houston's first-round series with his strained right quad muscle. Westbrook's return will depend upon how he responds to treatment. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 13, 2020

While the 31-year-old star guard will miss at least the beginning of the Rockets' first-round playoff series, his recovery will depend on how well he responds to the treatment. The news of his status was first reported by the Houston Chronicle a few hours after his MRI report result was revealed. Before the confirmation, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni had confirmed Westbrook's uncertain status for his postseason run.

Rockets playoff: When will Russell Westbrook return?

"We'll see how it responds and everything, but we all hope," D'Antoni said. "We'll just see next week. I don't know right now." The Rockets will be facing both Westbrook and James Harden's former team – the Oklahoma City Thunder – in the first round.

Westbrook had arrived late to the NBA's Walt Disney World Resort campus after testing positive for COVID-19. On August 4, Westbrook was struggling to score due to soreness in his right quadriceps during the Rockets 110-102 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. Westbrook sat out two consecutive games after that due to a "right quad contusion". He scored 15 points and 9 assists against the Trail Blazers, which broke his streak of scoring at least 20 points in 36 straight games.

Westbrook returned against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), where he posted 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists with Harden sitting out the game. After the game, coach D'Antoni had stated that he did not think Westbrook had "aggravated" his injury. He missed the next game against Indiana Pacers and is already sidelined from their last regular-season game against the 76ers.

These can be a difficult injury, especially for a player like Westbrook who performs with such force. Clearly, Westbrook is a unique individual with a proven capacity to play through physical adversity. In Bubble playoffs, less time between games -- essentially every other day. https://t.co/9lsPlMyD4w — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 13, 2020

Russell Westbrook stats, Rockets playoff scenario

As per Wojnarowski, such an injury can be "difficult" for a guard like Westbrook, who performs with immense force. With Westbrook, Harden will have to take on more responsibility while playing the Thunder during the first round. While Westbrook is out, the Rockets have their third guard Eric Gordon back, who after his two-week absence due to an ankle sprain. Westbrook joined the Rockets after a blockbuster trade in 2019 and is averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game during his first campaign with the team.

