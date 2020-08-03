James Harden Avoids Questions About Giannis As Race For NBA MVP Gets Tighter

Houston Rockets continued their fine form inside the NBA bubble after picking up a second win in a row on Sunday. The Rockets came out on top in an intense battle against Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks, picking up a handy 120-116 win. While Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo took the accolade for the leading scorer on the night, it was a team effort from the Rockets that inflicted the 13th defeat of the season on the rampant Bucks.

Harden vs Giannis: New shots fired in MVP feud

Although it has been months since the short war of words between James Harden and Giannis, it appears the Rockets star still has some beef with the Greek Freak. During a media session after Houston secured the crucial win over Milwaukee, James Harden was asked how hard was it to guard Giannis. Harden's response was a curt, "Next question."

James Harden doesn’t want to answer questions about defending Giannis Antetokounmpo



“Next question.”



(🎥 @gifdsports ) pic.twitter.com/Wiss8zE1yA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 3, 2020

James Harden on whether his defense on Giannis should prove a point to those who doubt his ability on that end:



“ I don’t have nothing to prove to anybody. Nothing to say.” pic.twitter.com/ffSpKi6zeO — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) August 3, 2020

While the former OKC Thunder star did avoid a potential round two in the Harden-Giannis feud, his not-so-subtle 'next question' suggests the 30-year-old still hasn't put the dispute behind him. For context, the feud began earlier this year, when Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Kemba Walker over Harden during the All-Star Draft. Giannis took shots at Harden's selfish play stating he wanted "someone who could pass the ball." James Harden, who is widely regarded as one of the best scorers in the game, came out firing at Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I wish I could just be 7 feet and run and just dunk. Like, that takes no skill at all. I’ve got to actually learn how to play basketball and have skill, you know? I’ll take that any day." - Harden's response to the Bucks star.

Reigning MVP Giannis is the favourite to scoop the award for the second year running. Meanwhile, scoring leader James Harden, although an outside contender, is still in the running to topple the Greek Freak to win the accolade.

Bucks vs Rockets

Despite scoring 36 points, Giannis failed to lead his side to a victory against the Rockets. With just one minute left on the clock, Bucks were alternating between trailing by one point and being tied on points with the Rockets. However, a late surge from Houston allowed them to snatch the win by a comfortable four-point margin. In addition to his 36 points, Giannis registered a whopping 18 rebounds and eight assists. James Harden, meanwhile, scored 24 points and added seven each of rebounds and assists. Russell Westbrook dropped 31 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets.

The Rockets, 42-24, will be up against Portland Trail Blazers next on Tuesday. The Bucks will face Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

