James Harden Makes NBA History For All The Wrong Reasons; Misses 16 Three-pointers In Loss

James Harden is among the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. In a career spanning 11 years and counting, James Harden averages 25 points per game in the NBA. This season, the Houston Rockets superstar is averaging a mammoth 36.9 points per game.

Over the course of his career, the seven-time NBA All-Star has broken a number of scoring records. Against his former team at the Toyota Center, however, James Harden wrote his name in the history books for all the wrong reasons.

James Harden makes dubious NBA history during Thunder vs Rockets

The scorecards after the Thunder vs Rockets match-up showed that James Harden had registered a 29-point display in a losing cause. Despite his best efforts, the Houston Rockets blew a solid lead in Q4 as Oklahoma City Thunder came from behind to register a win at the Toyota Center. Over the course of the game, James Harden shot just 1-of-17 from beyond the arc, tying the NBA record with Damon Stoudamire for the most missed three-pointers in a single game in the process.

The Rockets blew a 17-point lead to the Thunder at home.



James Harden was 1-17 from three, tied for the most missed threes in a game in NBA history 😮 pic.twitter.com/Ph18XyjqKQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2020

The fact that his dubious record game against a team led by Chris Paul would have rubbed salt on the wounds for James Harden. Tensions between Chris Paul and James Harden led to Paul's exit from the Houston Rockets last year. Chris Paul finished with 28 points on the night as he led the Thunder to victory over the Rockets.

The Houston Rockets, led by Russell Westbrook and James Harden's exploits seemed to have the game under control till Q3. However, the Thunder rallied from a 15-point deficit in Q4 to beat the misfiring Rockets. Another former Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook, had an eventful night, albeit in a losing cause.

Westbrook finished with a game-high 32 points at the Toyota Center. With the loss to the Thunder, the Rockets continued their run of blowing hot and cold in the NBA this season. They are now sixth in the NBA's Western Conference standings, with Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks above them. The Thunder, meanwhile, are just behind the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference.

