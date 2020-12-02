Warriors Reportedly ‘made A Call’ To Rockets Over A Potential James Harden Trade

Six-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors reportedly 'made a call' to inquire about the availability of Houston Rockets talisman James Harden in November. Last month, the 31-year-old Harden handed in a trade request with reports claiming that he was keen to join either the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers. However, with the NBA training camps set to open this week, Harden has stayed put with the Rockets with no further rumours of a move away from Stephen Silas' side.

James Harden trade request at Houston sparked interest from Warriors

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors were interested in the services of Houston Rockets guard James Harden. On Tuesday, Charania said, "Several teams made an inquiry over James Harden after he handed in a trade request. At one point, even the Warriors made a call for Harden but if you don't have the necessary pieces to make a trade it's quite uncertain. No concrete offer was made"

The Warriors made a call for James Harden to try to create a Curry-Klay-Harden trio before the injury. 🤯@ShamsCharania 🎙



Harden, who has plied his trade with the Rockets since 2012, refused to sign a contract extension worth $50m per year with the Western Conference outfit in November. He is contracted with the Rockets till at least next season and has an option to extend his stay until the NBA 2022-23 campaign. It was previously reported that Harden was keen on joining former teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to form a potential superteam in Brooklyn.

The Warriors had reportedly made a call for James Harden in the hope of potentially creating a Curry-Klay-Harden trio in order to win the NBA Championship for the upcoming season. However, Charania confirmed that the call was made before the unfortunate injury to Klay Thompson. Thompson was set to make his long-awaited return from a torn ACL in the upcoming NBA season but suffered an Achilles injury, which is likely to rule him out for the entirety of the NBA 2020-21 campaign.

Despite the rumours of Harden keen on leaving the Rockets, he is expected to line-up for the Western Conference giants for the upcoming NBA season. The Rockets lost coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey in an offseason of turmoil. The Dubs, on the other hand, brought in Kelly Oubre Jr. in a trade with Oklahoma City Thunder, and then signed sharpshooting wing, Kent Bazemore.

Image Credits - AP