James Harden Received Special Jet To Travel To Las Vegas For Parties Between Rockets Games

James Harden has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the recent past after famously demanding a trade away from the Houston Rockets. The beard subsequently missed the start of the training camp while partying in Las Vegas, with questions raised on his professionalism and commitment to new coach Stephen Silas' project. And while the eight-time All-Star has returned, he still remains keen on sealing his exit, with Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers among his preferred destinations.

Also Read: James Harden Overweight? NBA Fans Shocked To See Rockets Star Out Of Shape Vs Spurs

James Harden private jet: The Beard would fly to Las Vegas for parties between Rockets games

James Harden is one of the biggest names in the NBA and has been the face of Rockets franchise over the years. The 31-year-old has thus received some preferential treatment from his team according to the latest reports. ESPN's Tim MacMahon revealed that sources close to the Rockets believe James Harden has often been granted permission to take a day off when there are two or three days between games. In those instances, the Beard is known to charter a private jet to Las Vegas and other cities in order to party. Furthermore, Harden receives an excused absence from the first practice after every All-Star break so he can party as well.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets Demand Ben Simmons, 3 First-round Picks For James Harden Trade

James Harden’s really our modern day Dennis Rodman pic.twitter.com/hsbSZogI6H — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 16, 2020

James Harden's affinity for Los Angeles, Phoenix and other cities would reportedly often result in the Houston Rockets staying overnight or even an extra day in those cities during road trips when it wasn't the front end of a back-to-back set. A former staffer explained the situation as 'Whatever James wants' while some others put his partying penchant to as Harden just being himself. And while former staffers revealed the Rockets' preferential treatment for Harden, the organisation were okay with his partying lifestyle as he always delivered on the court.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Loses $25 Million Off 'supermax' Contract Due To Coronavirus Losses

However, things are different now with James Harden demanding a trade away from Houston. The eight-time All-Star caused a stir recently when he was seen in Las Vegas and Atlanta partying with rapper Lil Baby, flouting COVID-19 protocols instead of at Rockets training camp. Harden reportedly turned down a contract extension offer from the Rockets that would have paid him $50 million per year and has requested a trade to the Brooklyn Nets so he could play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Beard has two guaranteed years left on his deal, and the rockets are yet to honour his trade request.

Also Read: Kawhi Leonard Could Sign Lucrative, Long-term Deal With Clippers To Challenge Lakers

(Image Courtesy: James Harden Instagram)