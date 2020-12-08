James Harden Skips Rockets Training For Strip Club Visit In Las Vegas Amidst Trade Rumours

It seems like James Harden has taken matters into his own hands as he looks to force an exit from the Houston Rockets. It has been a crazy offseason for the Rockets, who traded Russell Westbrook for John Wall, while bringing in the likes of Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins. Harden is also demanding a move away and has missed two training sessions for the Rockets since the pre-season began.

James Harden trade: Harden spotted at strip club, skips Rockets training

James Harden missed his second consecutive training session for the Rockets since December 2. The 31-year-old has been itching for a trade away from Houston as he looks to enter the fag end of his NBA career. Harden reportedly wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he would reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder team-mate Kevin Durant and team up with Kyrie Irving and increase his chances of winning the NBA championship.

Apparently James Harden was still in Las Vegas as of three hours ago. pic.twitter.com/ca56DQD1uM — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) December 7, 2020

The Beard missed Houston's practise on Sunday, which ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and later coach Steve Silas claim, was due to coronavirus protocols. While it wasn't revealed how and when did Harden break NBA's strict protocols, video footage of Harden partying at a strip club soon made its way to the internet. The Rockets star was slated to report to individual training later but reportedly stayed back in Las Vegas. In his press conference, Stephen Silas deflected all questions concerning James Harden rumours, where he was also quizzed about the former OKC Thunder star's commitment.

where we’re currently at for those wanting the Sparknotes version pic.twitter.com/Ycc2nq2OZo — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 6, 2020

Silas, who wants Harden to be a big part of his Rockets roster, claimed that that is a question for The Beard and one has to ask him when he gets here. Meanwhile, James Harden seemingly responded to the flood of news by posting a rather cryptic emoji to his Instagram story. The 31-year-old's mother and agent also responded to a fan comment, suggesting that her son is doing what is right for his career and wants to win an NBA ring at some point in his career.

Harden has yet to report to training camp with the Rockets for the upcoming 2020-21 season footage of him partying without wearing a mask in Atlanta with friend and rapper Lil Baby. The 31-year-old has two years left on his contract with Houston and reportedly rejected a $50 million a year extension from the Rockets. There has been no concrete interest in the Beard's services as of yet, with rumours linking him to Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.

(Image Courtesy: James Harden Instagram)