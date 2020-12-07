James Harden Misses First Rockets Team Practice, Fans Calls Out Star Being At Strip Club

James Harden might not be happy with the Houston Rockets. According to reports, the star guard missed practice with the team due to COVID-19 protocols. However, videos shared show Harden enjoying at a strip club, earning him criticism from fans, blaming him for his team not being able to win an NBA title.

James Harden misses Rockets team practise weeks before NBA season starts

Stephen Silas: James Harden did not take participate in today's practice. Cannot practice with team due to COVID-19 protocols. The Rockets expect him to be in for an indvidual workout this evening. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 6, 2020

As per initial reports, James did not practice with the team due to various COVID-19 protocols. However, he was expected to be working out individually. Harden has apparently asked to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets, and was seen at Lil Baby's birthday party in Atlanta. As players are needed to quarantine before they train with the team, he might have had to sit out the workout. Same goes for the strip club he was seen at.

Fans unhappy with James Harden strip club visit?

He turned down a historic contract and is doing this pic.twitter.com/Pzin10R6wV — ℳ𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓀 👑 (@GoatJames_SZN) December 6, 2020

Because the nba is about to start in a few weeks and players who bring covid to league would get suspend and the team would lose draft pick — boubs🦅🦅 (@boubs_diall) December 6, 2020

Looks like James Harden was at the strip club last night



(IG: ced_1m | h/t @alec_sturm )



pic.twitter.com/rhtDwuxxE4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 6, 2020

This is why he can never lead his team to a title.. no leadership, bad example of what a leader of a team should be.. imagine lebron doing this or kawhi — moe (@216maurice) December 6, 2020

Didn’t practise and is at the strip clubs, wonders why he hasn’t ever won anything and burns through a new pg every year — Kyrie White (@kyriewhite0) December 6, 2020

Fans on Twitter were clearly against Harden's recent trip. Not only does it put him on COVID-19 risk, but fans also believed he is lacking what it takes to win a title in the NBA. "This is why he can never lead his team to a title," one fan wrote, before adding that Harden has no leadership, and is a bad example of what a leader should be. "Didn’t practise and is at the strip clubs, wonders why he hasn’t ever won anything and burns through a new pg every year," wrote another fan.

James Harden contract details

Harden is currently signed to a four-year $171,131,520 contract with the Rockets. He is to earn a $42,782,880, per Spotrac. While signing, James had spoken about Houston being home for him. Now, the 31-year-old is looking to play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, hoping to win a title.

