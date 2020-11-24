Ben Simmons' Sister Fuels Harden-Simmons Trade Rumours With Cryptic Tweet

The Philadelphia 76ers had a season to forget last time out and were quick to address some key areas in the squad in the offseason. The 76ers roped in a new President of Basketball Operations in Daryl Morey, while made some eye-catching trades, including the additions of Danny Green and Seth Curry. Ben Simmons is likely to remain the franchise's cornerstone but his future was cast into doubt on Tuesday and a trade could be in the works now.

Ben Simmons trade rumours: Ben Simmons' sister fuels trade rumours with cryptic tweet

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams heavily linked with a James Harden trade, which will reportedly see Ben Simmons move to the Houston Rockets ahead of the new season. Simmons and Joel Embiid have received a lot of criticism for not winning in the past and there has been some talk of even splitting them up in order to build a better roster with the former on the radar of the Rockets.

While there has been no concrete evidence on the deal happening, Ben Simmons' sister now has added fuel to the fire with a cryptic tweet.

Can’t wait for trade news on Tuesday........ — Liv Alice (@livvalice) November 23, 2020

Olivia Alice (Liv Alice Twitter) tweeted that she can't wait for trade news on Tuesday, sending Twitter into a frenzy. The appointment of Daryl Morey as the new President of Basketball Operations has also increased speculation surrounding a Ben Simmons trade.

Morey was the man responsible for bringing James Harden to the Rockets in the first place from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012. Morey is well known for his preference for players who shoot from behind the arc and the 24-year-old has been criticised for his inability to develop a consistent three-point shot, which has limited the Sixers in the playoffs.

While the rumours persist, The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania has reported that Philadelphia has no interest in including Simmons in any trade for Harden. Nonetheless, the 76ers will have high expectations when the 2020-21 season begins, considering their offseason performances. The hiring of Doc Rivers has also added to the optimism and if Ben Simmons can stay put along with Joel Embiid and Danny Green, the Sixers could be on their way up.

