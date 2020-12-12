James Harden Trade: Philadelphia 76ers 'most Likely' Next Destination For Rockets Guard

As the 2020-21 season begins with the preseason games, rumours surrounding the highly-anticipated James Harden trade have also gained momentum. While Harden wants to leave, the Houston Rockets are unable to materialize a deal which benefits them. Linked to teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, the Rockets are apparently in no rush to trade their All-Star guard.

A James Harden to 76ers trade about to happen?

The 76ers rank as the “most likely” trade destination for James Harden, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/13nVoM8VxN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2020

As of now, the 76ers are most likely to go for a Harden trade. However, it might be difficult for the teams to reach a proper deal. As per reports, Daryl Morey is unwilling to trade Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid for Harden, wanting to keep the duo intact. While rumours about a Harden trade have been around for months, they gained traction after Russell Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.

Report: Houston has NO interest in a trade with Brooklyn unless their trade package includes Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, via @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/iIU2qgoXJC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 10, 2020

Though Harden is said to have preferred Wall over Westbrook, he is not willing to play in Houston. On the other hand, while the Nets were an option, the Rockets are not interested in a deal which does not include either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. Though Harden with the Nets increases the chances of a championship, Durant stated he is not even thinking about the Rockets guard.

Even with the Miami Heat, the Rockets are apparently aiming for Tyler Herro, who the team is unwilling to include in any trade package. The Bucks, hoping to improve the roster for Giannis Antetokounmpo, are an unlikely option.

Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

James Harden contract details

As per Spotrac, Harden is currently signed to a four-year $171,131,520 contract with the Rockets. He was offered a two-year extension worth $103 million, which he reportedly declined before requesting a trade. He will be earning $42,782,880 per annum.

(Image credits: James Harden Instagram)