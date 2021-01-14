James Harden Compared To Mark Henry After Nets Trade, WWE Superstar Reacts Comically

Social media was on fire after the James Harden to Nets news broke out on Wednesday. The eight-time All-Star had been looking for an exit from the Houston Rockets since the end of last season, and his request was finally granted after a tumultuous few weeks. The Beard will swap Houston's Red for Brooklyn's Black uniform, and Twitter burst into memes, comparing the 31-year-old to WWE legend Mark Henry.

Mark Henry hilariously reacts to James Harden comparisons after Nets trade

James Harden has been constantly in the news for all the reasons for some time, and his weight was one of the key points of discussion as he looked for an exit. The 31-year-old was visibly out of shape when he reported in the pre-season training camp, and his recent pictures while warming up against the Los Angeles Lakers also should that The Beard definitely had gained some pounds. Announcers even poked fun at Harden saying he “definitely had a pregame meal".

James Harden fat memes have been a thing for a while now & they sometimes use WWE HOF’er Mark Henry in them! @TheMarkHenry tells me he thinks it’s funny and he’s not mad!



“No not at all,” he told me of the newest Nets star via text.



“James Harden wish he was this fine!” pic.twitter.com/AwhjPKEPec — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 14, 2021

With Harden to Nets now a done deal, fans have compared him to WWE legend Mark Henry. The Hall of Famer was well known for his enormous size and strength and with James Harden overweight now, Twitter threw in some of their best memes. One would think that the WWE legend would be offended by those claims, but as it turns out the 49-year-old had a good laugh on those comparisons. According to Heavy's Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Henry enjoyed the memes and said, “James Harden wish he was this fine!”.

Harden Nets trade: Rockets acquire a slew of draft picks in mega four-team deal

After months of waiting, the Houston front office finally granted James Harden his wish and a trade to the Brooklyn Nets was finalised. The deal will see The Beard reunite with former OKC Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and team up star guard Kyrie Irving, while Rockets received a slew of first-round draft picks and swaps. Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo will also join the Rockets, along with Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs.

Pacers received Caris LeVert and a second-round pick, while the Cavaliers signed Taurean Prince and Jarret Allen. The trade puts Nets as one of the contenders for the Eastern Conference title, despite the continued absence of star guard Kyrie Irving.

(Image Courtesy: Rockets Twitter, wwe.com)