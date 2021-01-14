James Harden Trade: Houston Car Wash Offers 'free Service' In Exchange Of Old JH13 Jerseys

James Harden is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play for the Rockets since the days of the legendary Hakeem Olajuwon. The 31-year-old has been the cornerstone of the franchise for the better part of this decade, but the ship has sailed and The Beard is on his way out. Harden is set to join the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster trade, ending months of turmoil for the Rockets as a franchise.

Also Read: DeMarcus Cousins INSULTS Outgoing James Harden For Being 'disrespectful' To Rockets Team

James Harden trade details: Harden Rockets jersey earns a free service at a Houston car wash

James Harden has a host of franchise records from his eight-year stint with the Rockets, but the final months of his stay might have tarnished his legacy in Houston. The Beard missed the first few weeks of the training camp in December, partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas with rapper and friend Lil Baby. And when he did return, the 31-year-old looked visibly out of shape and often disinterested. The 2018 MVP also broke protocols on multiple occasions and has failed to score past 20 in the last four games for the Rockets. His 'farewell speech' was the final straw for the Houston front office, who tried their best to keep hold of him.

Also Read: 76ers Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Game Prediction

A Car Wash in Houston is offering a free car wash in exchange for your old James Harden jersey



(🎥 @MayraABC13 ) pic.twitter.com/zmVXvzJgmD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2021

Harden had a stellar career with the Rockets, with only the NBA championship missing from the trophy cabinet. However, his recent antics mean that Houston will not ever miss him much and the tide has turned on 'The Beard' who will soon be plying his trade in Brooklyn. The Harden hate brigade has already begun, and his famous #13 jersey can be now found in bins and trash cans.

In a clip that has gone viral since the Harden to Nets trade was finalised, a car wash has offered free service to its customers who threw away their James Harden jerseys. The employee inspects the Harden kit, and then throws them in a bin, which was labelled as “Trash Harden Jerseys Here”.

Also Read: NBA Fraternity SHOCKED On Twitter After James Harden's Blockbuster Trade To Brooklyn Nets

James Harden Houston stats

James Harden made his mark in the Rockets franchise books.



- 1st in threes

- 1st in assists

- 1st in 30-point games

- 1st in 40-point games

- 1st in 50-point games

- 1st in 60-point games

- 2nd in points

- 2nd in playoff points

- 2nd in playoff games pic.twitter.com/NDqDOu2OtU — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 13, 2021

James Harden trade details: Who did the Nets trade for James Harden?

James Harden had listed Brooklyn as his first priority for a trade, and the Nets and Rockets, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana pacers saw to it that the deal came into fruition. The Nets signed Harden while giving away a slew of draft picks and swaps to the Rockets, along with Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs. The Pacers signed Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, while his teammate Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince moved to the Cavaliers.

Also Read: James Harden Trade Details: All-Star Signs For Nets, Oladipo-LeVert Swapped In Epic Trade

(Image Courtesy: Rockets Instagram)