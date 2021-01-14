76ers Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Game Prediction

The Philadephia 76ers (PHI) will go up against the Miami Heat (MIA) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21. The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PHI vs MIA live streaming is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM EST on Thursday, January 14, 2021 (Friday, 5:30 AM IST). Here is our 76ers vs Heat prediction, information on how to watch 76ers vs Heat live in India and where to catch 76ers vs Heat live scores.

NBA 2020 standings: 76ers vs Heat prediction and preview

Just a day after defeating Miami Heat by 137-134, the Philadephia 76ers will once again face Gabe Vincent and team. Dwight Howard’s squad, who are at the third spot of the Eastern Conference charts, have played twelve games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing four. Miami Heat, on the other hand, moved to the ninth spot of the table with their recent win, taking their win-loss record to 4-5.

Also Read l NBA fraternity SHOCKED on Twitter after James Harden's blockbuster trade to Brooklyn Nets

76ers vs Heat live stream: 76ers vs Heat team news

Due to the COVID-19 protocols, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, KZ Okpala and Kendrick Nunn will be absent from Miami Heat’s line-up, while Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk are out due to injuries. For the 76ers, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Seth Curry will miss the upcoming game due to protocols, while Joel Embiid is listed as “probable” due to minor injuries. It is still unsure whether Ben Simmons will play for the 76ers or not after reportedly going missing from New York City in the team bio-bubble.

NBA News: 76ers vs Heat Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our PHI vs MIA Dream11 prediction is that the Philadephia 76ers will come out on top in this contest.

Also Read l Pelicans vs Clippers live stream: how to watch NBA live, TV channel, h2h and prediction

NBA live: 76ers vs Heat head to head record

Philadephia 76ers and Miami Heat have collided 125 times in the regular season, with Heat winning 64 and 76ers coming out victorious in 61 games.

76ers vs Heat live stream: How to watch 76ers vs Heat live

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not stream live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. To watch the 76ers vs Heat live game, Indian fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

US date and time: Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST

Indian date and time: Friday, January 15, 2021, at 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Also Read l Lakers vs Thunder live stream: how to watch NBA live, TV channel, h2h and prediction

NBA live stream: 76ers vs Heat complete roster

NBA live stream: Philadephia 76ers roster

Tony Bradley, Seth Curry, Joel Embiid, Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard, Isaiah Joe, Furkan Korkmaz, Dakota Mathias, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed, Mike Scott, Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle

NBA live stream: Miami Heat roster

Precious Achiuwa, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Andre Iguodala, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent

Also Read l Nets vs Knicks live stream: How to watch NBA live, TV channel, h2h and game prediction

Image Source: Philadephia 76ers/ Twitter