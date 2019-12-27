James Harden Waxes Lyrical About Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Says 'NBA Is Missing Them'

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been missing in action for the Warriors for the majority of the 2019-20 NBA season. The general consensus around the Warriors and the NBA is that the absence of the Warriors' star duo has dealt with considerable damage to their chances this season. Houston Rockets superstar James Harden also had a few words regarding Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's absence from the NBA this season.

James Harden: 'Game is missing Steph and Klay'

“The world and game is missing Steph and Klay.”



"The world and game is missing Steph and Klay."

- James Harden discussed playing the Dubs without the Splash Brothers.

Speaking after the Houston Rockets succumbed to a 104-116 loss to the Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson-less Warriors, James Harden said that "the world and the game is obviously missing Steph and Klay". The Rockets superstar continued by saying that if the Warriors' star duo featured during the Rockets' visit to the Chase Center, it "would have been, obviously, a great, competitive game". Considering that the Warriors beat the Rockets without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, James Harden and the Houston Rockets will have to go back to the drawing board ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Toyota Center this weekend.

Russell Westbrook didn't have too much to say after the Rockets loss to the #Warriors.

While James Harden did manage 24 points against the Warriors, that 24-point effort proved to be futile at the Chase Center. Stephen Curry's brother-in-law Damion Lee led the Warriors to victory over the Rockets with a team-high 22-point display. Russell Westbrook tried his best to pull the Rockets to victory. However, his game-high 30-point display fell just short as the Rockets succumbed to their 10th defeat in the NBA this season.

