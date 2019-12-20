Russell Westbrook Hilariously Forces Arena Staff Check If The Rim Is 10-feet Or Not

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook made the officials check if a rim was levelled during the Rockets vs Clippers game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). However, the hoop turned out to be perfect. The process of checking the hoop delayed the game's second half by a few minutes. Westbrook called the officials to voice his concerns about the rim not being levelled right before the second half was about to begin.

Russell Westbrook needs adjustment on rim https://t.co/FJh62r9amF pic.twitter.com/3CYb0J7S6y — Coach Billy Carson (@CoachCarson) December 20, 2019

In a post-match interview, Russell Westbrook revealed that he thought the rim was lopsided. He also said that it does not matter now. Rockets beat the Clippers 122-117 after making a comeback from a 17-point deficit. Westbrook finished the game with 40 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 25 points in the second half.

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley's rivalry continues as Westbrook waves the other off-court again

almost exactly one month later, Westbrook waves bye to Pat Bev after he’s ejected pic.twitter.com/2eFLikxl7D — Wobsell Westbrook (@WorldWideWob) December 20, 2019

Reporter asks Russ if he regrets getting a technical for waving off Pat Bev after his ejection.



Westbrook had a perfect response.



(via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/nJNpfqDsFk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2019

Westbrook and Patrick Beverley continued their rivalry during the Rockets vs Clippers game. Beverley got ejected towards the end of the game, after which Westbrook taunted him and waved him goodbye. James Harden was the one to hold Westbrook back, keeping the latter away from getting into an argument with Beverley. The Rockets and Clippers will next play in March 2020 at the Toyota Center.

