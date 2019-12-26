The Debate
Patrick Beverley Says He'll 'knock James Harden Out' After Blocking LeBron's Clutch Shot

Basketball News

Patrick Beverley and the LA Clippers stifled Western Conference leaders LA Lakers at the Staples Center. Patrick Beverley engaged a Lakers fan on the night.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patrick Beverley

The Clippers vs Lakers match-up was one of the most-awaited clashes of the season. The Lakers entered the game on the back of three consecutive defeats. That number was dealt with further damage as the Clippers romped to a 111-106 win against the Lakers. Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley was fired up during the game and effected a crucial stop on LeBron James in the dying minutes of the game. While the former All-Defensive First Team member did contribute with eight points, nine rebounds and four assists, he also shared some playful banter with the crowd at the Staples Center. 

Also Read | LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Rivalry Is Reportedly 'pretty Real'

Watch: Patrick Beverley fires back at fan who threatened to call James Harden

James Harden is averaging a massive 38.1 points per game this season. Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley was tasked with suffocating James Harden during their games against the Houston Rockets earlier this season. While he may not have completely succeeded in stifling the Rockets star, Patrick Beverley did end up on the winning side in one of those games. 

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Rally To Beat Lakers 111-106

Also Read | Anthony Davis Hilariously Falls On Kevin Hart's Lap, LeBron James Rushes To Help

At the Staples Center against the Lakers, however, Patrick Beverley had one of his better outings. LeBron James ended up with just 23 points while Anthony Davis fared marginally better with a 24-point display. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard turned up in style at the Staples Center with a game-high 35 points to condemn the Lakers to defeat. Considering the fact that the Lakers have now faced four consecutive defeats in the span of just over a week, LeBron James and co. will have to retrospect ahead of their game against Carmelo Anthony's Portland Trail Blazers this weekend at the Moda Center. 

Also Read | Patrick Beverley Admits He Would've Been 'the Best Drug Dealer' If Not An NBA Player

Published:
COMMENT
