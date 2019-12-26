The Debate
Steve Kerr Credits James Harden For Forcing Teams To Get Innovative In Defence

Basketball News

Warriors coach expressed his admiration for Rockets star James Harden. Admits teams had to find innovative ways to defend against the league's offensive star

Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors made it three wins in a row for the time this season with a major upset win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Rockets star James Harden, who has been once again been the key offensive star for his side, struggled against Warriors' man-marked approach at the Chase Center.

Also Read | Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Believes Draymond Green Will Get His GSW Jersey Retired

Watch: Rockets vs Warriors highlights

Rockets vs Warriors: A tough night for James Harden

Warriors came out on top at the Chase Center winning 116-104 against the Rockets. Although Rockets duo Russell Westbrook and James Harden performed admirably scoring 30 and 24 points respectively, the Warriors managed to restrict their offence to a great extent.

Also Read | David Fizdale Firing: Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr Criticize Knicks Over The Coach's Sacking

Steve Kerr on defending against James Harden

During the post-game press conference, Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted that James Harden's offensive prowess has changed the way teams defend against him. Harden is averaging over 38 points per game this season but was held to just 24 points on Wednesday night in the eventual loss for the Rockets. James Harden, who is one of the best in the league when scoring off pick-and-roll passes, struggled against Glen Robinson's defensive challenges. So much so that Harden was restricted to just one free-throw in the game. Robinson combined with Draymond Green and the other Warriors teammates had to be on their toes throughout the game to stifle Houston Rockets' offence. 

Also Read | Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Admits Players 'wiped Out' After Five Straight NBA Finals

"James has basically forced the whole league to reconsider how to defend" - Steve Kerr

Warriors worked like a well-oiled machine to stop the  Rockets' offence

Although still bottom in the Western Conference, the win should be a major boost for the Golden State Warriors who have been struggling all season. With three wins in a row, the Warriors are now 8-24 (win-loss) in the league. They will be hosting the Pheonix Suns next on December 28 and will surely be hoping to make it four wins in four games.

Also Read | Steve Kerr Loses His Cool, Accidentally Cuts His Hand After Warriors' Frustrating Play

Published:
COMMENT
