Steve Kerr Credits James Harden For Forcing Teams To Get Innovative In Defence

The Golden State Warriors made it three wins in a row for the time this season with a major upset win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Rockets star James Harden, who has been once again been the key offensive star for his side, struggled against Warriors' man-marked approach at the Chase Center.

Watch: Rockets vs Warriors highlights

Rockets vs Warriors: A tough night for James Harden

Warriors came out on top at the Chase Center winning 116-104 against the Rockets. Although Rockets duo Russell Westbrook and James Harden performed admirably scoring 30 and 24 points respectively, the Warriors managed to restrict their offence to a great extent.

Steve Kerr on the Warriors defensive scheme today: “James (Harden) has basically forced the whole league to reconsider how to defend him, in particular, but how to just guard pick-and-roll.” pic.twitter.com/QqLUmToxb1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 26, 2019

Steve Kerr on defending against James Harden

During the post-game press conference, Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted that James Harden's offensive prowess has changed the way teams defend against him. Harden is averaging over 38 points per game this season but was held to just 24 points on Wednesday night in the eventual loss for the Rockets. James Harden, who is one of the best in the league when scoring off pick-and-roll passes, struggled against Glen Robinson's defensive challenges. So much so that Harden was restricted to just one free-throw in the game. Robinson combined with Draymond Green and the other Warriors teammates had to be on their toes throughout the game to stifle Houston Rockets' offence.

"James has basically forced the whole league to reconsider how to defend" - Steve Kerr

Warriors worked like a well-oiled machine to stop the Rockets' offence

Stats that won this game for the Warriors

-Russell Westbrook: 32 shots, only 11 makes

-James Harden: 0-of-1 on free throws

-Damion Lee: 17 huge second quarter points to bring them back

-Draymond Green, Glenn Robinson: Four combined fourth quarter 3s to close it out — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 26, 2019

Although still bottom in the Western Conference, the win should be a major boost for the Golden State Warriors who have been struggling all season. With three wins in a row, the Warriors are now 8-24 (win-loss) in the league. They will be hosting the Pheonix Suns next on December 28 and will surely be hoping to make it four wins in four games.

