James Harden's Signature NBA Stepbacks Have Scaled Distance Of Regular 5 Km Run

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have starred for the Houston Rockets this season. Before the suspension of the NBA due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Rockets were in prime position to make the 2019-20 NBA playoffs. However, the fate of the NBA remains shrouded as things are going from bad to worse in the USA. A recent article published in Fadeaway world spoke about an interesting James Harden stat that NBA fans would be eager to know about amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

James Harden PPG 2020

Michael Jordan vs Kobe Bryant vs James Harden PPG 2020

Michael Jordan 1986-87:

37.1 ppg

27.8 fga

11.9 fta



Kobe Bryant 2005-06:

35.4 ppg

27.2 fga

10.2 fta



James Harden 2018-19:

36.1 ppg

24.5 fga

11 fta



James Harden 2019-20:

35.4 ppg

22.7 fga

11.8 fta — Arian 🚀 (@arxanzz) March 28, 2020

Rockets star James Harden stepbacks have scaled distance of a 5k run

A Reddit user put forth an interesting analysis of James Harden crossovers and stepbacks that have become so popular in the NBA over the years. Reddit user u/forestfireup said that “In Harden’s career, he’s attempted 6,320 three-pointers. To be conservative, I assumed that only 95% of these attempts were step-backs and that each attempt involved only three steps. The average 6’5” man takes strides that are 32 inches long, or 2.66 feet. Multiplying his 6,004 step-backs by this distance leaves us with ~15,970 feet, or just over 3 miles, almost exactly the same distance as a 5-kilometer run.”

This James Harden crossover will never get old

The crossover

The stare down

The made three



This James Harden highlight never gets old pic.twitter.com/YC6x1jt3sM — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) March 25, 2020

Interesting James Harden PPG 2020 stat

James Harden has his third straight season with 30+ PPG and over 60% TS.



The only players to have more such seasons in NBA history are Adrian Dantley (4x) and Michael Jordan (4x). — Hoop Statistics (@Hoop_statistics) March 28, 2020

When will NBA season resume?

No update has been given regarding the start of the NBA anytime soon. However, league officials were keen to start the league as soon as possible. NBA officials even proposed that shorter playoffs could be offered as an alternative to finishing the 2019-20 season.

