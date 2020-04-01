James Harden's Signature NBA Stepbacks Have Scaled Distance Of Regular 5 Km Run

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have starred for the Houston Rockets this season. Before the suspension of the NBA due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Rockets were in prime position to make the 2019-20 NBA playoffs. However, the fate of the NBA remains shrouded as things are going from bad to worse in the USA. A recent article published in Fadeaway world spoke about an interesting James Harden stat that NBA fans would be eager to know about amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Arian 🚀 (@arxanzz) March 28, 2020
Michael Jordan 1986-87:
37.1 ppg
27.8 fga
11.9 fta
Kobe Bryant 2005-06:
35.4 ppg
27.2 fga
10.2 fta
James Harden 2018-19:
36.1 ppg
24.5 fga
11 fta
James Harden 2019-20:
35.4 ppg
22.7 fga
11.8 fta
A Reddit user put forth an interesting analysis of James Harden crossovers and stepbacks that have become so popular in the NBA over the years. Reddit user u/forestfireup said that “In Harden’s career, he’s attempted 6,320 three-pointers. To be conservative, I assumed that only 95% of these attempts were step-backs and that each attempt involved only three steps. The average 6’5” man takes strides that are 32 inches long, or 2.66 feet. Multiplying his 6,004 step-backs by this distance leaves us with ~15,970 feet, or just over 3 miles, almost exactly the same distance as a 5-kilometer run.”
The crossover— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) March 25, 2020
The stare down
The made three
This James Harden highlight never gets old pic.twitter.com/YC6x1jt3sM
James Harden has his third straight season with 30+ PPG and over 60% TS.— Hoop Statistics (@Hoop_statistics) March 28, 2020
The only players to have more such seasons in NBA history are Adrian Dantley (4x) and Michael Jordan (4x).
No update has been given regarding the start of the NBA anytime soon. However, league officials were keen to start the league as soon as possible. NBA officials even proposed that shorter playoffs could be offered as an alternative to finishing the 2019-20 season.
