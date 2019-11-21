Watch Jayson Tatum School Clippers' Paul George To Drop A Last-minute 3, Celtics Overjoyed

The crowd at Staples Center was treated to one of the most exciting games so far this NBA season as Los Angeles Clippers edged out Boston Celtics 107-104 OT and there were a number of moments in the game, but Jayson Tatum schooling Paul George was the highlight.

Celtics vs Clippers: The final moments of the match

The see-saw affair witnessed Clippers go up by five points in overtime, but Boston Celtics cut down the lead to three and almost looked like tying the game, but Kawhi Leonard had other ideas as he got his hands on Kemba Walker’s game-tying 3-point shot to help his side to victory but Jayson Tatum made headlines as well.

Jayson Tatum's performance in Celtics vs Clippers game

Shakes the D

Nails the three 👌 pic.twitter.com/VjFoITiAtv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 21, 2019

Jayson Tatum led the team with 30 points as the Celtics pushed the Clippers all the way to overtime. Despite the loss, there were a lot of positives to takeaway for the Celtics, including the mature play of Tatum. Apart from Tatum, Marcus Smart (15 points), Brad Wanamaker (14 points) and Kemba Walker (13 points) all hit the double-digit points for Boston, while Lou Williams (27 points), Paul George (25 points), Kawhi Leonard (17 points), Patrick Beverley (14 points) and JaMychal Green (10 points) ended up in double-figures for the Clippers. With the loss, the Celtics fell to 11-3, while the Clippers moved to 10-5.

Jayson Tatum schools Paul George and then drops a splash to tie the game

The night though belonged to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum whose shot beyond the arc in Q4 was the highlight of the game. With 13 seconds remaining, Tatum crossed up Paul George and proceeded to drill the game-tying 3 to send the match into overtime.

Boston Celtics have an impressive 11-3 this NBA season, but the team has now lost two of the last three games.