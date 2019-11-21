The Debate
Watch Jayson Tatum School Clippers' Paul George To Drop A Last-minute 3, Celtics Overjoyed

Basketball News

Jayson Tatum crossed up Paul George and proceeded to drill the game-tying 3 and send the game to overtime. Inspite of his efforts, Celtics went down to Clippers

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai |
Jayson Tatum

The crowd at Staples Center was treated to one of the most exciting games so far this NBA season as Los Angeles Clippers edged out Boston Celtics 107-104 OT and there were a number of moments in the game, but Jayson Tatum schooling Paul George was the highlight. 

Also Read: Paul George Reveals Ironical 2017 Near Miss Of Joining Kawhi Leonard At Spurs

Celtics vs Clippers: The final moments of the match

The see-saw affair witnessed Clippers go up by five points in overtime, but Boston Celtics cut down the lead to three and almost looked like tying the game, but Kawhi Leonard had other ideas as he got his hands on Kemba Walker’s game-tying 3-point shot to help his side to victory but Jayson Tatum made headlines as well. 

Also Read: Clippers' Paul George Warns NBA Rivals Post Kawhi Leonard Return: 'We Will Pick You Apart'

Jayson Tatum's performance in Celtics vs Clippers game 

Jayson Tatum led the team with 30 points as the Celtics pushed the Clippers all the way to overtime. Despite the loss, there were a lot of positives to takeaway for the Celtics, including the mature play of Tatum. Apart from Tatum, Marcus Smart (15 points), Brad Wanamaker (14 points) and Kemba Walker (13 points) all hit the double-digit points for Boston, while Lou Williams (27 points), Paul George (25 points), Kawhi Leonard (17 points), Patrick Beverley (14 points) and JaMychal Green (10 points) ended up in double-figures for the Clippers. With the loss, the Celtics fell to 11-3, while the Clippers moved to 10-5.

Also Read: Watch Kawhi Leonard Throw Monstrous Dunk Against Celtics, Clippers Bench Erupts

Jayson Tatum schools Paul George and then drops a splash to tie the game

The night though belonged to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum whose shot beyond the arc in Q4 was the highlight of the game. With 13 seconds remaining, Tatum crossed up Paul George and proceeded to drill the game-tying 3 to send the match into overtime.

Also Read: James Harden Will End Up Scoring 98 Points In A Game This NBA Season, Says TV Presenter

Boston Celtics have an impressive 11-3 this NBA season, but the team has now lost two of the last three games.

Published:
