Jayson Tatum Doesn't Spend Any Of His Celtics Money, Know What He Does With His Salary

Jayson Tatum's NBA career took off at the age of just 19 after been drafted in the 2017 NBA draft. He was selected as No 3 overall draft pick by the Boston Celtics, with whom he signed $30.1 million contract which was to be distributed over four years.

Jayson Tatum Celtics salary

In the 2019-20 NBA season, Jayson Tatum will earn a base salary of $7.83 million and every penny of that money will go straight to the bank. While basketball players are known for their lavish spending, Tatum puts all the money from his NBA contract into his savings account.

While speaking on a US-based show, Tatum said that all the money he gets from the Celtics, he puts it in a savings account. He also said that till this day, he hasn’t touched a dime of his NBA money and lives off endorsement deals, which includes brands like Gatorade, Imo’s Pizza and Honey Dew Donuts.

Jayson Tatum on the importance of saving money

The 21-year-old said that he didn’t grow up with money and he and his mom lived check to check. He also added that as he got older and started understanding that the NBA was coming to reality, his mother started talking to him about the importance of balancing all of this money. Tatum said that the money he got after being drafted, he bought an Escalade for his mom and a Range Rover for himself.

NBA: Jayson Tatum's season with Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is enjoying a great start to his third season with Boston Celtics. He is averaging 20.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high 26 points in Boston's win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. It was his third 20-point effort in the last four games.

