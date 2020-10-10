Delonte West Takes First Steps To Recovery, Mark Cuban Shares Positive Update

Former NBA player Delonte West has gone from panhandling on the streets of Dallas to horseback riding in a space of two weeks. Mark Cuban shared the first photo of West from the rehab facility where the former Mavericks star was seen smiling while sitting on the back of a horse.

Cuban wrote West has taken his first step towards recovery successfully. While his quest to get back to his best still remains a long way off, Cuban remains positive that with "love and support" from all fans, Delonte West would eventually get there.

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020

Last month, Delonte West was spotted panhandling in Dallas with a sign in his friend. Subsequently, he was picked up by Mark Cuban from a nearby gas station. Cuban reportedly took West to a hotel, which the former paid for, and even reunited West with his mother, Delphina Addison. The Mavericks owner then went onto convincing West to get treated, helping him check into a rehab facility in Florida. Cuban offered to pay in full for West's rehab.

Mark Cuban helping out Delonte West 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r0P02abHHN — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 29, 2020

Delonte West recovery update

Earlier this week, TMZ Sports reported Delonte West was progressing well with his rehab in Florida. Currently, in the detox phase of his treatment, West was said to be "doing fine" and "roughing it out" in order to quickly move to the next phase of his treatment - where he will work on improving his mental health.

The detox phase is known to be extremely difficult for the patient, both physically and mentally. However, West was moving through under the supervision of professionals. After finishing his detox, the 37-year-old will be moved to a different location where the former Cavaliers star's treatment will include working on sobriety programs.

The report further stated that people close to Delonte West are happy with his progress in rehab and are extremely optimistic that West will be able to move past his struggles of substance abuse for good. Mark Cuban has been in regular touch with the rehab facility and West's family over regular updates.

Delonte West started his career with the Boston Celtics after he was drafted by the franchise as a Round 1 pick in 2004. West played three seasons in Boston before playing for the likes of Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. He left the NBA in 2012 to play in NBA's G-League and even in Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). He hung up his boots in 2015, playing last for G-League outfit Texas Legends. He averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 assists in his NBA career.

(Image Credits: Mark Cuban Twitter)