Jimmy Butler Calls Lakers Star LeBron James 'the Best All-round Player' In NBA

LeBron James, who recently turned 35, is arguably one of the best NBA players of all-time. Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler agrees for sure, calling James the 'best all-round player' in the NBA. Butler included James in his Players Tribune list for the five toughest players he has guarded.

NBA 2019-20: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler says Lakers' LeBron James is still the best all-round player in the NBA

Jimmy says @KingJames still has the crown at age 35 👑 pic.twitter.com/pWfBVLNSqu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2020

In the article, Jimmy Butler praised LeBron James and said that he is still the best all-rounder in the NBA. According to Butler, James can shoot, assist and also 'attack the rim' when necessary. Butler also believes that LeBron James will be there whenever a teammate needs him, be it a block, steal or a bucket.

Butler further elaborated himself by talking about James and strength. Jimmy Butler believes that talks about speed, athleticism and strength are incomplete without mentioning LeBron James. James is one of the league's 'most dynamic' players, according to Butler. The Lakers is a versatile player and can play at every position. That is exactly what makes James a nightmare for the opposition. Big players can't catch up to James, while he overpowers the faster guys. Jimmy Butler even added that though he wanted to give other players the spotlight, he had to mention LeBron James. Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden were other players on Jimmy Butler's list. Jimmy Butler is currently averaging at 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for Miami Heat.

LeBron James stats in this NBA season

James is currently leading the Lakers with 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10.7 assists average per game. Playing his 17th game of the season, the Lakers star is shooting 49.4% from the field while making 69.7% of his free throws. He scored a season-high 39 points against the Dallas Mavericks on November 10 (November 11 IST). He is also in contention for the NBA MVP award and might lead the Lakers to their first NBA finals in years. He recently overtook NBA legend Michael Jordan to occupy the fourth spot on the all-time field goals list.

