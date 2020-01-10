TJ Warren Admits To Shockingly ‘blanking Out’ During Recent Jimmy Butler Altercation

For most people, blanking out after a long night is a common occurrence. However, doing the same after a heated altercation on the court in the NBA is far less common. That is precisely what happened to Indiana Pacers small forward TJ Warren during the Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

TJ Warren ejected but Pacers small forward 'blanked out' during incident

Jimmy Butler and TJ Warren were involved in an altercation during the game at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse earlier this week. The Miami Heat shooting guard took umbrage when TJ Warren impeded him on a play in Q3. After being grabbed by TJ Warren, Jimmy Butler confronted the Pacers small forward, which led to the duo being separated by the rest of the players on the court. The altercation continued when Jimmy Butler decided to get even later that period.

#Pacers TJ Warren on his night with Butler: “I couldn’t even understand what he was saying. Kind of just blanked out. Honestly, I don’t even remember what happened last night. That’s how spazzed I was.”



Looks forward to March 20th... pic.twitter.com/qHpHI0lPab — Dave Furst (@DaveFurst) January 9, 2020

Jimmy Butler then laid a shoulder into TJ Warren. This time, TJ Warren squared up to the Miami Heat shooting guard, mockingly applauding his intent. This was then ruled as his second technical foul, which led to the 'TJ Warren ejected' incident. Speaking to the local media a day after the game against Miami Heat, TJ Warren said that he could not understand what Jimmy Butler was saying to him during the incident and that he "blanked out" during the altercation. “I don’t even remember what really happened last night, really. That’s how spazzed I was. Just caught in the moment.”, the Pacers small forward was quoted as saying.

Jimmy Butler vs TJ Warren 2.0?

While the NBA is still undecided on the fine TJ Warren will incur after his bout with Jimmy Butler, Butler escalated the incident after the game. In a post-match interview, Jimmy Butler labelled TJ Warren "soft", and that he was nowhere close to his league. The duo will have the chance to resume their duel when they once again face off each other in March later this year.

