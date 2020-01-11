Nets Crowd Tries To Distract Jimmy Butler By Chanting TJ Warren's Name

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers' TJ Warren recently got into a scuffle during the Pacers vs Heat game. Both even took to social media to express their anger. However, during the Heat vs Nets game on Friday night (Saturday morning IST), Brooklyn Nets fans chanted 'TJ Warren' while Butler was trying to shoot his free throws.

NBA 2019-20: Brooklyn Nets crowd chants 'TJ Warren' while Miami Heat Jimmy Butler shoots free throws

Brooklyn fans chanted "T.J. Warren" while Jimmy Butler shot free throws 😆 (🔊⬆️) pic.twitter.com/qpWeBqkk8t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2020

Despite the TJ Warren chants, Butler made 9-of-9 of his free throw attempts. Jimmy Butler finished the game with 33 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 67% from the field. However, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Heat 117-133.

NBA 2019-20: Heat vs Nets highlights

NBA 2019-20: Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler gets TJ Warren ejected after an on-court scuffle

T.J. Warren and Jimmy Butler are not on good terms.



Warren got tossed after this scuffle.pic.twitter.com/wNKmNbZHEk — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2020

The altercation took place during Q3 of the game. TJ Warren fouled Butler while the Heat were leading 79-56. Warren attempted to hook Butler's arm to prevent his shot. However, Jimmy Butler did not react well to the shot and continued to yell at TJ Warren even though both had been separated. Both players were called for technical fouls. Jimmy Butler was soon called for an offensive foul for shoving TJ Warren. Though Butler was unhappy about the call, Warren applauded the official's call in a mocking manner and was ejected from the game. Butler blew kisses at Warren as he walked out.

Warren hurled abuses at Butler as he left the floor. In a post-game interview, Jimmy Butler stated that he does not think TJ Warren is in his league. He even posted a screenshot of the next Pacers vs Heat game on social media, while also taunting Warren in the caption. The Heat defeated the Pacers 122-108. Warren finished the game with 3 points, while Butler scored 14 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. The next Pacers vs Heat game is in March at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Miami, Florida.

