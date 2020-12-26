Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Heat Star Walks Off Vs Pelicans After Ankle Troubles Continue

Miami Heat needed a bubble wrap on NBA Christmas Day with star man Jimmy Butler walked off in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 31-year-old was listed as questionable having twisted his ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Orlando Magic. Heat nonetheless, romped to victory in Butler's absence, winning the game 111-98 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Here's the Jimmy Butler ankle injury update.

Jimmy Butler injury update: What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler logged only 16 minutes in the Pelicans vs Heat game having struggled with an ankle issue. The 31-year-old was listed as questionable after twisting his ankle coming into the game against Pelicans. Butler had logged in 19 points, seven assists and seven steals in 36 minutes on the court, but could manage only 16 on Friday night. And while the five-time NBA All-Star struggled against the Pelicans, Heat got off to a fast start, earning a double-digit, half-time lead as Duncan Robinson canned six threes.

Miami's Jimmy Butler (right ankle stiffness) will not return to the game vs. the Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2020

Butler did not return to the paint after half-time with Miami leading 66-53 and had the Pelicans to thank as they left far too many open looks for sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, who finished with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting in the 111-98 win. Robinson combined well with Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo who finished with 18 and 17 points respectively. Butler missed the first three games of last season for the birth of his daughter, with the Heat going 2-1 in those games. The 31-year-old played through injury against Magic and Miami will hope that the latest set up doesn't keep him out on the sidelines for long.

The Heat have three days off before back-to-back home games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ankle injuries are always tricky, but Heat would hope that Butler can clock some minutes against Giannis and the Bucks. Butler averaged 19.9 points and six assists per game in 2019-20.

Miami is seeking its second straight Finals appearance this season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. The Heat will be pleased with their response after the opening day defeat against Orlando Magic, as they look to set early bragging rights in a stacked Eastern Conference.

