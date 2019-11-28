Jimmy Butler Settles The Michael Jordan Vs Kobe Bryant Debate For NBA Fans

Former Chicago Bulls and now Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler has given his take on the 'Michael Jordan vs Kobe Bryant' debate. Both Jordan and Kobe are legends of the game in their own right, but as per Jimmy Butler, Michael Jordan gets the nod as the 'more unstoppable'.

Butler settles MJ vs Bryant

Speaking to The Players Tribune on 'The Unstoppable', Jimmy Butler was asked who does he thinks is more unstoppable between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. And despite a slight hesitation, Butler picked Jordan, thus settling the argument? A big no!

"I gotta go with MJ" - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler picks his Chicago Bulls teammate

When asked about the most unstoppable player he's ever played with, Jimmy Butler picked his former Chicago Bulls teammate Derrick Rose. When Butler joined the Bulls in 2011, Rose was already an established star. The duo spent five seasons at the Bulls and Rose apparently had a lasting impression on Butler.

Jimmy Butler's take on the NBA season

The @lakers are real legit but @jharden13 and my guy @DwyaneWade are some of the most unstoppable players of our era. Besides myself and my guys on the @miamiheat of course! 😂😂 @playerstribune @jackryanamazon #ad pic.twitter.com/SHFccceX0B — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) November 27, 2019

And the Lakers duo

“Who’s the most unstoppable team in the league?”



“Lakers”



“Who’s the best duo in the league?”



“Lebron & AD.”



Jimmy Butler keeping it real. 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/9L0SHGNPzs — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) November 27, 2019

Michael Jordan vs Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant played out his entire career with the LA Lakers and has averaged 25.4 points per game over his career, along with 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Meanwhile, Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards, scoring an average of 30.1 points per game, along with 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals. Jordan's career field-goal percentage is an astounding 49.7% while Kobe's is 45.4%. And despite, Jordan beating Bryant in the stats department, it'll be very difficult to compare the duo as Bryant was more of a wing shooter while Jordan played down the centre.

