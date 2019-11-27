Jimmy Butler Slams Work Ethic Of Ex-teammates At Philadelphia 76ers Last Season

The Philadelphia 76ers lost to defending champions Toronto Raptors, who denied them an opportunity to enter the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA last season. But it seems like the Sixers weren't fully committed to winning the championship last season. This sensational claim has been made by the former Sixers shooting guard Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler's startling revelation

The four-time All-Star questioned the work ethic of some of his teammates at the Sixers last season. When asked if his Sixers teammates worked as hard as him last season, Jimmy Butler stated that every player on the Sixers roster did not do so. While Butler did not reveal names, the former Sixers shooting guard did say that not everyone was playing the game for the championship. Butler continued by saying that with temptations such as getting money, houses, cars and fame, there are too many other things that people could play for.

Jimmy Butler has since moved to Miami Heat after the Sixers fell short last season. Over the course of the 2018-19 NBA season, Butler went on to play a total of 55 games for the Sixers, before choosing not to re-sign with the Sixers. While Kawhi Leonard may have denied the Sixers their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001, Jimmy Butler will be hoping that his stint with the Miami Heat offers him the rare pleasure of appearing in the Eastern Conference Finals this season; a feat he agonisingly missed out on last season.

On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/Gg6Qb5x1Rv — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 24, 2019

Butler was booed when he returned to Philadelphia with Miami Heat last weekend. Butler ended up on the losing side last weekend as the Sixers romped to a 113-86 win over Miami Heat. Butler could only manage to register 11 points in a losing cause, whereas Josh Richardson, who went the other way after Jimmy Butler's move to Miami Heat, registered a game-high 32 points on the night.

