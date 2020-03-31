Jimmy Butler Thinks White Players Can't Guard Him: Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly does not like it when a "white player" guards him. New Orleans Pelicans JJ Redick and Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson gave their opinion on the issue during JJ Redick's podcast. During the podcast, Redick recalled the time when Jimmy Butler felt disrespected when he guarded him.

Miami Heat star player Jimmy Butler does not think a white NBA player can guard him

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler felt disrespected when JJ Redick guarded him

In the recent episode of the JJ Redick Podcast, he and Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat teammate Duncan Robinson talked about how "white" players are treated in the NBA by their colleagues. Redick and Robinson then both recalled their incidents with Jimmy Butler. While playing when he was at the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler had been offended and disrespected that Redick was guarding him, said Robinson. Jimmy Butler scored 38 points during that game.

Robinson further revealed that Jimmy Butler frequently reminded him that he can't guard him, especially when they matched up. However, Duncan Robinson further added that playing with Butler has also made him a better player. Butler and Redick played together for the Philadelphia 76ers, while Duncan Robinson started playing for the Miami Heat this season.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler stats

According to ESPN's Jimmy Butler stats, Butler was averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists before the current NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Butler was shooting 45.4% from the field, 24.8% from the three-point range and 83.3% from the free-throw line. This season, Butler has led the Heat to a 41-25 win-loss record, ranking them fourth on the Eastern Conference standings. However, as the NBA is considering cutting short the NBA playoffs in an effort to salvage the suspended 2019-20 season, Heat might not be able to play the Finals. The NBA is currently trying to return in June, though no official statement has been made.

