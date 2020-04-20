Jimmy Butler Sends Portable Hoops To Miami Heat Teammates And Coaches During Lockdown

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has reportedly sent portable hoops to all his teammates and coaches to aid their training during the lockdown. With the NBA currently stands suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jimmy Butler has taken it upon himself to keep his Heat teammates fit during the lockdown.

Jimmy Butler had portable basketball hoops sent to each Heat player and coach as they wait out the NBA hiatus, per @Anthony_Chiang pic.twitter.com/T5IYrQcIH1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 19, 2020

Also Read | Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Upset Over Not Getting To Play In NBA All-Star Game's Fourth Quarter: Report

Coronavirus US: Jimmy Butler sends portable hoops to teammates and coaches

Miami Herald was the first to report that Jimmy Butler bought a basketball hoop for himself and each of his teammates during the shutdown. Baskets bought from a Utah-based manufacturer named Lifetime were sent to all Heat stars as instructed by Butler. Reportedly, players on two-way contracts with Miami Heat also received the portable hoops.

Jimmy Butler's teammate at Miami Heat, Goran Dragic confirmed the news during an Instagram Live session stating, "Two days ago I received a big box, I opened it and it was a basketball hoop from Jimmy.

Dragic further revealed that he already had a hoop in his house, which was used by his kids to play basketball. "Yesterday, I was putting together all these pieces and finally I made it. I already shot some shots to take advantage of that. Jimmy, thank you, brother. I appreciate it," he added.

Butler, who lives in the San Diego area, is reportedly planning to donate a number of the same portable hoops to schools and youth centres in Miami. Once the lockdown in relaxed in the United States, Butler's gift will help children in the area to enjoy a game of basketball.

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Thinks White Players Can't Guard Him: Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Jimmy Butler net worth, Miami Heat contract

Jimmy Butler joined ahead of the current season and quickly established himself as one of the key members on the roster. He signed a four-year deal worth a reported $142 million with Miami Heat. According to wealthypersons.com, the Jimmy Butler net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. Before the NBA was suspended, Jimmy Butler was averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists as Miami held the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 41-24 (win-loss) record.

Also Read | Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight Against Hornets? Jimmy Butler Net Worth And Latest Updates On The Miami Heat Star

Coronavirus US: NBA season in jeopardy?

The United States remains the wort affected nation with coronavirus. With over 750,000 confirmed cases and a death toll over 40,000, the United States currently remains under strict lockdown. This has put the fate of the sports leagues in jeopardy. The NBA was forced to suspend the 2019-20 season due to the pandemic and the resumption of the current season remains clouded in doubt. NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated earlier that a decision with regards to the current season will be made in May after careful examination of the situation.

Disclaimer: The above information on the Jimmy Butler net worth is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Trae Young Roasts Jimmy Butler After Dropping 50 Points On Miami Heat