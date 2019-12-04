Jimmy Butler Tickles Funny Bones With Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo During Magazine Cover Shoot

Miami Heat trio Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo might have just become the funniest trio in the NBA after their recent antics during a cover shoot. The video released by SLAM Magazine showed some behind-the-scenes action of the players. It was well-received by fans on social media as well.

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo during a cover shoot: Watch

The aforementioned trio are set to feature on the cover of SLAM Magazine this week and the publication just released the behind-the-scenes footage of the cover shoot which saw the Heat trio sharing some off-court stories. Jimmy Butler sure showed his funnier side in the video as he was seen posing for the shoot in the most abstract way possible. Butler hilariously tried to convince his teammates to form a human pyramid. The footage shows Butler and Adebayo forming the base with Tyler Herro on top forming a three-man pyramid.

Heat stars bonding well off-court

Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat in the off-season from the Philadelphia 76ers in a sign-and-trade deal and has already contributed well this season, averaging 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists so far. Tyler Herro also joined Heat in the summer and was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Herro is averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game coming off the bench. Among the trio, only Bam Adebayo has been at Miami Heat the longest after he was picked by the franchise in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is averaging 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4 assists so far.

Heat vs Raptors

Jimmy Butler took over late and shut it down tonight in Toronto.



See what all he did to lead Miami to a huge road victory https://t.co/7gqOSCX16d — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 4, 2019

The trio have been influential for the Miami Heat this season. Heat currently lie second in the Eastern Conference with a 15-5 record. They beat the Toronto Raptors 121-110 on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning).

