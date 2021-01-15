Jimmy Butler Wants What Is Best For His Daughter: "Anything A Man Can Do, You Can Do"

For the NBA, COVID-19 was not the only thing that affected the league. As the league took a firm stand against police brutality, some people called out the league for being too political. Players – mostly black – made sure to speak up, protesting throughout their stay in the NBA bubble and later. Players and teams did what they could, going as far as to boycotting games after Jacob Blake's shooting.

Jimmy Butler daughter: Miami Heat star wants what is best for his daughter

During Butler's interview with GQ, the 31-year-old spoke about his daughter Rylee – and how he wants her to do what she wants. “I got to make sure that women are on the same level as men now, because that’s what I’m going to teach her,” Butler said, determined to make sure she is happy. “Anything a man can do, you can do," Butler says while talking about what he might tell her.

"With my blood running through your veins, we’re not intimidated by anybody, no matter what color their skin is, if they’re male, female, how tall they are, how fast. We don’t care. You’re going to be the best.”

Butler's interview with GQ came after his NBA Finals performance – which the Heat lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, seeded No. 5, no on expected the Heat to make it to the finals for the first time since 2014. He spoke about loving his daughter unconditionally, even though she might slap him awake every morning. The Heat star explained that his workout routine – that started at 4:00 AM – has altered due to her.

Who is Jimmy Butler baby mama?

While Butler has been linked to Selena Gomez, the mother of his daughter Rylee – born in 2019 – is model Kaitlin Nowak. The two were apparently going strong after Rylee's birth, even attending the Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. While they did not spend time in the NBA bubble as Butler wanted to focus on the game, Nowak was seen cheering for the Heat from elsewhere. The current status of their relationship is unknown.

