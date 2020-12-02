Kaitlin Nowak And Jimmy Butler: Details About Relationship Status Of NBA Star

Professional NBA player Jimmy Butler is making the headlines recently. The credit of this goes to the speculations of him dating pop singer and actor Selena Gomez. The Miami Heat player is rumoured to be dating Selena and this news is spreading like fire all over social media. However, he has a girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak with whom he also shares a baby daughter. As the speculations of him dating Selena Gomez started doing the rounds on social media, a lot of people have been wondering about Kaitlin Nowak and Jimmy Butler and their relationship status. For all the people who are curious to know about Kaitlin Nowak Jimmy Butler relationship, here is everything you need to know.

Kaitlin Nowak Jimmy Butler relationship

According to a report by cheatsheet.com, Kaitlin Nowak and Jimmy Butler are said to be dating for quite some time now. She is a model by profession. In February this year, Kaitlin Nowak had attended Super Bowl LIV with Butler and a group of family and friends. She was also spotted sitting courtside during a couple of Jimmy Butler’s games for Miami Heats. However, she had not joined Jimmy Butler in the NBA bubble. Talking about this, Butler had said that it was a business trip for him and wanted to not be distracted by his family.

Jimmy Butler

According to a report by Diistractify, Kaitlin Nowak had been rooting for her baby daddy's team in the playoffs despite not being with him in the bubble. She had posted an Instagram story on her account to support the Miami Heat team. It is still unclear if the couple is together or has parted ways.

Kaitlin Nowak

Kaitlin Nowak's children with Jimmy Butler

The duo welcomed a baby daughter Rylee in October last year. Jimmy Butler had also missed out on first three games of the season to be with his partner in her pregnancy. Miami Heats head coach Spoelstra had also confirmed this news while talking to ESPN. He had shared that Jimmy Butler is now a proud father to a baby daughter and they were all thrilled and excited for him. After the birth of their baby daughter Rylee, the couple seemed to be going strong. Jimmy Butler had also shared a picture on his Instagram account highlighting the importance of family.

Image Credits: Kaitlin Nowak and Jimmy Butler Instagram

