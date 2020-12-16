Jimmy Butler Was Stopped By Goran Dragic From Fighting Multiple Players While In Miami

While Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals 2020, the forward is also known for some controversial relationships he has with other players. This time, teammate Goardn Dragic spoke about the Heat star, stating how he had to prevent fights between Butler and other players during the 2019-20 season. Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni wrote about Butler, and how the 31-year-old had rubbed many people the wrong way before.

Goran Dragic was the one preventing Jimmy Butler fights in Miami?

Dragic shared snippets on Butler's personality, which is volatile. He spoke about Butler picking fights but also being sensitive about Dragic's foot injury, which sidelined him during the 2020 NBA Finals. Nadkarni wrote about their dynamic, and how Dragic spoke about Butler's soft side along with him trying to calm the later down during a tense situation which could lead to fights.

“Jimmy always checked on me,” Dragic said, referring to his injury and understandable frustration that accompanied it at the NBA bubble. After a few days, Butler apparently got Dragic out of his room to hang out, explaining how injuries are always a part of their world. "He’s always such a positive guy. I’m really grateful for him".

While Butler led the team with 19.9 points per game average, Dragic followed with 16.2 points per game average. Both Butler and Dragic scored consistently for the Heat, helping the team reach the Finals for the first time since 2014. However, Dragic's injury affected the team's game, proving he is a key player on the team's roster.

Fans on Jimmy Butler fight being prevented by Goran Dragic

Herro and Robinson day 1 of practicing with Jimmy: pic.twitter.com/I7IFKk8KVb — x - Mo (OG and Fultz Stan) (@KingMo_S) December 15, 2020

Goran Dragic can hold jimmy back?? — brad wanamaker stan (@wanamaker_stan) December 15, 2020

This man crazy, love that attitude pic.twitter.com/9BA6UFPODF — 𝙻𝚞𝚒𝚜 🎄 (@PnV3n) December 15, 2020

And they loved him for it. I’m not reading the article I’m only going off how much love his teammates continue to have for him🤷🏾‍♂️ — NevaTrustin (@jaevsthewrld) December 15, 2020

Thats not something to be proud of. Imagine if giannis, lebron, kawhi did this?? — NBA Expert. (@WhatSeperatesU) December 15, 2020

Jimmy Butler contract

Currently, Butler is on a four-year $140,790,600 contract. As per Spotrac, he will earn $35,197,650 per annum. He will earn $34,379,100 for the upcoming season.

(Image credits: AP)