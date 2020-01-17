JJ Redick Believes NBA Players Are Obsessed About Posting Instagram Stories Over Playing

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick has always been vocal about his views on social media. In his recent podcast, Redick revealed that he feels many NBA players only concentrate on their Instagram image and don't really care about winning or losing in the NBA. JJ Redick started playing NBA in 2006, which is also the year Twitter was founded.

Also read | Zion Williamson set to make NBA debut against Spurs: Pelicans VP David Griffin

NBA 2019-20: Could JJ Redick be taking an indirect dig at LeBron James?

JJ Redick is concerned that some players in today's game don't have their priorities in order. pic.twitter.com/570jfN5Csg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 16, 2020

JJ Redick's comment could be directed at Lakers star LeBron James, who is known for sharing moments of his life on Instagram and Twitter, including his fitness routine. He also reportedly spends over $1 million to maintain his body. JJ Redick made his comment during one of his podcasts.

Also read | LeBron James continues to lead NBA All-Star Voting, Trae ranks above Irving and Walker

Also read | Halloween NBA: JJ Redick, LeBron James go trick-or-treating in style

NBA: JJ Redick and social media

In September 2018, JJ Redick deleted his social media accounts. During an interview, Redick said that he is either all-in or completely out of it. According to Redick, he quit social media as he was uncomfortable with it. He wanted to detach himself from Twitter as he believed it was just a 'bunch of angry voices'. In another interview, Redick stated that he feels phones have become an extension of one's daily self.

According to Redick, reaching for phones has become an instinct, which is scary. Even if we are out of our room, we still know where our phones are located. People also defended Redick, saying that social media can indeed be too much. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has also commented on the issue, stating that social media could be why NBA players are 'truly unhappy'.

JJ Redick restarted his Instagram account in September 2019. He posts about his podcast along with pictures with his children. Currently, Redick is averaging at 15.7 points for the Pelicans. He last played on January 10 (January 11 IST) and is currently sidelined.

Also read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history