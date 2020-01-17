The Debate
LeBron James Continues To Lead NBA All-Star Voting, Trae Ranks Above Irving And Walker

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to dominate the NBA All-Star votings. Lakers guard Alex Caruso also jumped ahead to the fourth place in the West.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai |
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to dominate the NBA All-Star votings with Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo following closely. Lakers guard Alex Caruso also jumped ahead to the fourth place in the Western Conference. Hawks rookie Trae Young stays on top of the Eastern Conference guards list, overtaking Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker. 

Also read | LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard named in Kevin Durant’s 5 hardest players to guard: Full list

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James continues to lead NBA All-Star Voting, Trae Young overtakes Kyrie Irving

Also read | LeBron James overtakes Michael Jordan to rank 4th on NBA All-Time FG list

NBA All-Star voting for 2020

The NBA All-Star 2020 weekend is all set to take place from February 14 to February 16 in Chicago at the United Center (February 15 to February 17 IST). The NBA All-Star voting began on January 2, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic leading the race. However, after the second round of voting on January 9, LeBron James overtook Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony also entered the list after the second round, following a successful comeback with the Trail Blazers in November 2019. After the second round, Alex Caruso had entered the list and occupied the 10th place. 

Also read | LeBron James drops 'GOAT' Alex Caruso appreciation post on Instagram

NBA All-Star 2020 key dates 

  • Last fan NBA All-Star voting round – January 16 
  • NBA All-Star voting ends – January 20
  • NBA All-Star 2020 starters announced – January 23
  • NBA All-Star 2020 reserves announced – January 30
  • Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game – February 14
  • 3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest – February 15
  • NBA All-Star 2020 Game: February 16 

How to vote for your favourite players?

Fan votes combined with votes from current players and media members determine the starters for the NBA All-Star 2020 game. Every ballot has two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. NBA head coaches choose the reserves and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if needed. The All-Star captains then decided their teams from the list of chosen players. Starters are selected during Round 1 and reserves are chosen during Round 2. Captains will be the players who receive maximum fan votes in each conference. Fans can cast their vote through the NBA official site or app.

Also read | LeBron James calls his Lakers teammate Alex Caruso 'G.O.A.T.'

(Image courtesy: LeBron James Instagram, Trae Young Instagram, Alex Caruso Instagram)

Published:
