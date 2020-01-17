LeBron James Continues To Lead NBA All-Star Voting, Trae Ranks Above Irving And Walker

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to dominate the NBA All-Star votings with Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo following closely. Lakers guard Alex Caruso also jumped ahead to the fourth place in the Western Conference. Hawks rookie Trae Young stays on top of the Eastern Conference guards list, overtaking Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James continues to lead NBA All-Star Voting, Trae Young overtakes Kyrie Irving

LeBron James remains the leading vote-getter in latest All-Star ballot ⭐️



Alex Caruso jumps to fourth place in Western Conference guards and Trae Young widens gap over Kyrie and Kemba in the East pic.twitter.com/HwBU2MXjjI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2020

The third WEST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020!



Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/KkbGhfwxpd pic.twitter.com/eDFrfEIWcf — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 16, 2020

The third EAST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020!



Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/KkbGhfwxpd pic.twitter.com/tv2GspH5Vk — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 16, 2020

NBA All-Star voting for 2020

The NBA All-Star 2020 weekend is all set to take place from February 14 to February 16 in Chicago at the United Center (February 15 to February 17 IST). The NBA All-Star voting began on January 2, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic leading the race. However, after the second round of voting on January 9, LeBron James overtook Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony also entered the list after the second round, following a successful comeback with the Trail Blazers in November 2019. After the second round, Alex Caruso had entered the list and occupied the 10th place.

NBA All-Star 2020 key dates

Last fan NBA All-Star voting round – January 16

NBA All-Star voting ends – January 20

NBA All-Star 2020 starters announced – January 23

NBA All-Star 2020 reserves announced – January 30

Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game – February 14

3-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest – February 15

NBA All-Star 2020 Game: February 16

How to vote for your favourite players?

Fan votes combined with votes from current players and media members determine the starters for the NBA All-Star 2020 game. Every ballot has two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. NBA head coaches choose the reserves and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if needed. The All-Star captains then decided their teams from the list of chosen players. Starters are selected during Round 1 and reserves are chosen during Round 2. Captains will be the players who receive maximum fan votes in each conference. Fans can cast their vote through the NBA official site or app.

(Image courtesy: LeBron James Instagram, Trae Young Instagram, Alex Caruso Instagram)