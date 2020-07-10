LeBron James, Kevin Durant's 'decisions' Drew Hate Because Of Racism: JJ Redick

Both LeBron James and Kevin Durant faced immense criticism and backlash when they joined the Miami Heat (2010) and Golden State Warriors (2016). Both players were labelled as selfish as they chose another team to join and were referred to as 'arrogant'. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick gave his opinion on their decisions, claiming that the reaction they faced was due to racism in the NBA.

JJ Redick on Racism in NBA: JJ Redick believes LeBron James and Kevin Durant were subjected to racism

JJ Redick on LeBron James, Kevin Durant and racism in the NBA

While talking to Rooks, the 36-year-old veteran claimed that the backlash after James' and Durant's decision came because white people became uncomfortable with a famous black man who was in a position of power and made his own choice. In 2010, James left his home team Cleveland Cavaliers to play with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh at Miami Heat, while Kevin Durant departed from the Oklahoma City Thunder to join Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Redick stated while people spoke about both players taking the 'easy way out', there was an underlying reason for their reaction. Redick added that he 'really believes' people were 'uncomfortable with powerful black men making a decision for themselves'. The Pelicans star was talking about James being blamed for taking the easy way out by playing with the Wade and Bosh and called out Durant for playing for the team who beat them in the playoffs.

Redick further spoke about the issues dating back to 'systemic racism in our society'. As per Redick, the criticism was a result of lack of control from people in Ohio and Oklahoma, who disapproved of their decisions. After James' live ESPN TV special, his jerseys were burned and billboards were torn down as people called the player 'selfish' and 'arrogant' after his announcement. Durant also met with criticism as he was called out on social media, while he received a hostile welcome in Oklahoma after joining the Warriors. While Redick admitted that there is always a backlash when sports is involved, he pointed out that James and Durant's decisions altered the entire game as it made a dynasty out of one team while the other was left helpless.

James played with the Miami Heat for four years, where he led the team to two back-to-back NBA championships and four consecutive finals appearances. He returned to Cleveland for a second time, where he led them to their first NBA title in 2016. Durant, like James, won back-to-back titles with the Warriors.

James left the Cavaliers for the second time in 2018 for the Los Angeles Lakers after their 4-0 loss against the Warriors during the 2018 NBA Finals. Durant played with the Warriors for another season before signing with the Brooklyn Nets through free agency last year. James will arrive in Orlando for the NBA restart on Thursday, while Durant is sidelined for the entire season due to his Achilles injury. On the other hand, Redick was averaging 14.9 points per game before the season was suspended on March 11 and recently arrived at Orlando with the Pelicans.

LeBron James The Decision ESPN TV Special from 2010

