Joel Embiid And Marcus Morris Get Into Shoving Contest During Clippers Vs 76ers Game

Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid and Los Angeles Clippers Marcus Morris got into a scuffle during the Clippers vs 76ers game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). The altercation took place during the final period of the game. The 76ers defeated the Clippers with a 110-103 margin.

Clippers vs 76ers: Joel Embiid and Marcus Morris get into a scuffle during Q4

EMBIID AND MORRIS GOT INTO IT 👀 pic.twitter.com/heEVwLW7po — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2020

During the final three minutes of the game, Marcus Morris was blocking Joel Embiid. After missing a shot, Embiid slightly shoved Marcus Morris, who shoved Embiid back with both his hands. Before the players could get too involved in the fight, players and officials intervened and separated them. The 76ers crowd kept cheering Joel Embiid and Marcus Morris as they fought. Embiid finished the game with 26 points and 9 rebounds, while Marcus Morris scored 13 points and 5 assists for the Clippers.

Clippers vs 76ers highlights

This was not the first time Joel Embiid and Marcus Morris fought on court

Tuesday wasn't the first time Marcus Morris and Joel Embiid have had a run-in 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rX97mo79yP — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2020

Joel Embiid to Miami Heat?

Sixers fans booed Embiid during his intro 😬 pic.twitter.com/6c1ULOb9hT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2020

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler on Instagram 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bnmVDIKfdT — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2020

According to recent NBA reports, Joel Embiid has been unhappy with the 76ers after Jimmy Butler left for Miami Heat. He has even stated that he is unhappy with the team’s performance and even blamed current teammate Ben Simmons for it. After being booed by the 76ers home crowd, Joel Embiid had taken to Instagram and made a post hinting at being a villain for the team. Butler had replied to the post, saying that he knows where they recruit villains. Joel Embiid, who was vocal about being unhappy about Butler’s departure, agreed with Butler. In return, the 76ers crown jeered Jimmy Butler during the Clippers vs 76ers game, who looked unfazed by their booing.

