Joel Embiid Gets Jeered By Philadelphia Crowd, 76ers Star Responds Smilingly: Watch

Basketball News

Before the Clippers vs 76ers game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), the Philadelphia 76ers crowd jeered Joel Embiid during the player introduction.

Joel Embiid

Before the Clippers vs 76ers game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), the Philadelphia 76ers crowd jeered Joel Embiid during the player introduction. Joel Embiid, however, smiled and appeared cheerful as he entered the court. The 76ers crowd booing Joel Embiid was a result of the player posting about the team on Instagram.

Also read | Joel Embiid blames Ben Simmons for Philadelphia 76ers' average run this NBA season

Clippers vs 76ers: 76ers Joel Embiid unfazed by Philadelphia crowd's jeering

Embiid took the jeers in stride, smiling at the crowd. After his first bucket, the crowd even cheered him. During the 76ers game with the Chicago Bulls, Embiid was seen asking the crowd to calm down. However, he denied doing so and revealed that he was only mad at himself. During the game, Joel Embiid and Clippers Marcus Morris also got into a scuffle as both players shoved each other after a blocked shot. 

Also read | Joel Embiid to become first centre in NBA with dedicated line of signature shoes

Clippers vs 76ers: Joel Embiid jeered after interaction with Jimmy Butler on Twitter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” #TheProcess

A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on

In what looked like a response to the booing during the game against Bulls, Joel Embiid posted on Instagram, saying that one either dies as a hero or live long enough to see themselves become a villain. In his social media post, he added a hashtag that said ‘The Process’. The 76ers had defeated the Bulls 118-111. Jimmy Butler, who is Joel Embiid’s former teammate, replied on his post saying that he knows a place where villains are welcome. Embiid replied to Butler, letting him he know that he was right. Jimmy Butler had joined the Miami Heat this season.

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal calls 76ers Joel Embiid soft while he breaks down his gameplay

Clippers vs 76ers highlights

Also read | Joel Embiid responds to Jimmy Butler's invite to join Miami Heat after 'Villain' IG post

