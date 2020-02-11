Joel Embiid Responds To Jimmy Butler's Invite To Join Miami Heat After 'Villain' IG Post

On Sunday night, Sixers fans booed Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid at home. In what looks like a response to the booing, Joel Embiid posted on Instagram, saying that one either dies as a hero or live long enough to see themselves become a villain. In his social media post, he added a hashtag that said ‘The Process’. The 76ers had defeated the Bulls 118-111.

NBA 2019-20: 76ers' Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler interact on Twitter

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler on Instagram 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bnmVDIKfdT — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2020

Jimmy Butler, who is Joel Embiid’s former teammate, replied on his post saying that he knows a place where villains are welcome. Embiid replied to Butler, letting him he know that he was right. Jimmy Butler had joined the Miami Heat this season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers did not give Jimmy Butler the 5-year max salary he demanded. Now with the Heat, Butler is booed every time two teams play against each other. Joel Embiid was always vocal about being unhappy with Butler’s decision. Jimmy Butler’s reply could hint at Embiid joining the Heat. Joel Embiid, who has expressed his frustration with the team’s performance this year, did not shut down Butler’s suggestion. Embiid took to Twitter after the interaction, posting a photo of himself and adding that he was made to play with the hashtag that said ‘All love’.

Heat vs 76ers highlights: Joel Embiid leads the Sixers to victory

