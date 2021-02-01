NBA G League 2021: Orlando Bubble Details, Participating Teams And Full Schedule

Quick links:
A few days ago, the NBA G League announced the schedule for the upcoming NBA G League 2021 season. While uncertainty was clouding the league, the decision to play the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida was made. The site hosted the NBA season last year, and will do the same for the G League.
Also read | NBA G League Draft result: Admiral Schofield goes at No.1 to Hornets' affiliate Greensboro
|GAME
|TIME
|CHANNEL
|
SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS VS G LEAGUE IGNITE
|FEBRUARY 10, 11:00 AM ET (9:30 PM IST)
|ESPN2
|
AUSTIN SPURS VS MEMPHIS HUSTLE
|FEBRUARY 10, 11:30 AM EST (10:00 PM IST)
|ESPN+
|
WESTCHESTER KNICKS VS FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS
|FEBRUARY 10, 3:30 PM EST (FEB 11, 2:00 AM IST)
|NBA TV, TWITCH
|
SALT LAKE CITY STARS VS ERIE BAYHAWKS
|FEBRUARY 10, 3:00 PM EST (FEB 11, 1:30 AM IST)
|-
|
IOWA WOLVES VS LONG ISLAND NETS
|FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 PM EST (FEB 11, 5:30 AM IST)
|-
|
RAPTORS 905 VS RIO GRANDE VALLEY VIPERS
|FEBRUARY 10, 7:30 PM EST (FEB 11, 6:00 AM IST)
|-
|
DELAWARE BLUE COATS VS FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS
|FEBRUARY 11, 11:00 AM EST (9:30 AM IST)
|-
|
OKLAHOMA CITY BLUE VS SALT LAKE CITY STARS
|FEBRUARY 11, 11:30 AM EST (10:00 PM IST)
|-
|
WESTCHESTER KNICKS VS GREENSBORO SWARM
|FEBRUARY 11, 3:00 PM EST (FEB 12, 1:30 AM IST)
|ESPNU
|
CANTON CHARGE VS MEMPHIS HUSTLE
|FEBRUARY 11, 3:30 PM EST (FEB 12, 2:00 AM IST)
|GRIND CITY MEDIA SITE
The NBA G League 2021 will begin with its season on February 10, with a 135 Game schedule being released. Every team will play 15 regular-season games, which will last till March 6.
Also read | Washington appoints NBA G League's 2nd female GM, Nichols
The New seasons begin on February 10, with the new Ignite team facing the Santa Cruz Warriors – who have former NBA star Jemery Lin on their roster. The game will begin on February 10, 11:00 AM EST (9:30 PM IST). However, five other games will also be played, including reigning G League Champions, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Also read | Jeremy Lin gives BIG NBA comeback update and it involves the Warriors G League team
The Disney bubble, keeping in mind the health and safety needs, will hold a maximum of six games across two venues. This year's format also foregoes the usual conferences or divisions, where no team will play another more than one time (unless they advance to the playoffs).
Also read | NBA trade rumors: Will JJ Redick join KD and Irving in Brooklyn or return to 76ers?