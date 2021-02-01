Last Updated:

NBA G League 2021: Orlando Bubble Details, Participating Teams And Full Schedule

NBA G League 2021: According to the recent announcement by the league, the 2021 season will begin on Feb 10, with Santa Cruz Warriors facing the new Ignite.

Written By
Devika Pawar
nba g league 2021

A few days ago, the NBA G League announced the schedule for the upcoming NBA G League 2021 season. While uncertainty was clouding the league, the decision to play the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida was made. The site hosted the NBA season last year, and will do the same for the G League. 

Also read | NBA G League Draft result: Admiral Schofield goes at No.1 to Hornets' affiliate Greensboro

NBA G League schedule (First 10 games)

GAME TIME CHANNEL

SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS VS G LEAGUE IGNITE

 

 FEBRUARY 10, 11:00 AM ET (9:30 PM IST) ESPN2

AUSTIN SPURS VS MEMPHIS HUSTLE

 

 FEBRUARY 10, 11:30 AM EST (10:00 PM IST) ESPN+

WESTCHESTER KNICKS VS FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS

 FEBRUARY 10, 3:30 PM EST (FEB 11, 2:00 AM IST) NBA TV, TWITCH

SALT LAKE CITY STARS VS ERIE BAYHAWKS

 FEBRUARY 10, 3:00 PM EST (FEB 11, 1:30 AM IST) -

IOWA WOLVES VS LONG ISLAND NETS

 FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 PM EST (FEB 11, 5:30 AM IST) -

RAPTORS 905 VS RIO GRANDE VALLEY VIPERS

 FEBRUARY 10, 7:30 PM EST (FEB 11, 6:00 AM IST) -

DELAWARE BLUE COATS VS FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS

 FEBRUARY 11, 11:00 AM EST (9:30 AM IST) -

OKLAHOMA CITY BLUE VS SALT LAKE CITY STARS

 FEBRUARY 11, 11:30 AM EST (10:00 PM IST) -

WESTCHESTER KNICKS VS GREENSBORO SWARM

 FEBRUARY 11, 3:00 PM EST (FEB 12, 1:30 AM IST) ESPNU

CANTON CHARGE VS MEMPHIS HUSTLE

 FEBRUARY 11, 3:30 PM EST (FEB 12, 2:00 AM IST) GRIND CITY MEDIA SITE

NBA G League start date

The NBA G League 2021 will begin with its season on February 10, with a 135 Game schedule being released. Every team will play 15 regular-season games, which will last till March 6.

Also read | Washington appoints NBA G League's 2nd female GM, Nichols

NBA G League ignite schedule

The New seasons begin on February 10, with the new Ignite team facing the Santa Cruz Warriors – who have former NBA star Jemery Lin on their roster. The game will begin on February 10, 11:00 AM EST (9:30 PM IST). However, five other games will also be played, including reigning G League Champions, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. 

Also read | Jeremy Lin gives BIG NBA comeback update and it involves the Warriors G League team

NBA G League bubble details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NBA G League (@nbagleague)

The Disney bubble, keeping in mind the health and safety needs, will hold a maximum of six games across two venues. This year's format also foregoes the usual conferences or divisions, where no team will play another more than one time (unless they advance to the playoffs). 

All participating teams

  • Agua Caliente Clippers
  • Austin Spurs
  • Canton Charge
  • Delaware Blue Coats
  • Erie BayHawks
  • Fort Wayne Mad Ants
  • Greensboro Swarm
  • Iowa Wolves
  • Lakeland Magic
  • Long Island Nets
  • Memphis Hustle
  • Oklahoma City Blue
  • Raptors 905
  • Rio Grande Valley Vipers
  • Salt Lake City Stars
  • Santa Cruz Warriors
  • Westchester Knicks
  • Ignite

Also read | NBA trade rumors: Will JJ Redick join KD and Irving in Brooklyn or return to 76ers?

(Image credits: NBA G League Instagram)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND