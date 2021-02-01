NBA G League 2021: Orlando Bubble Details, Participating Teams And Full Schedule

A few days ago, the NBA G League announced the schedule for the upcoming NBA G League 2021 season. While uncertainty was clouding the league, the decision to play the season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida was made. The site hosted the NBA season last year, and will do the same for the G League.

NBA G League schedule (First 10 games)

GAME TIME CHANNEL SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS VS G LEAGUE IGNITE FEBRUARY 10, 11:00 AM ET (9:30 PM IST) ESPN2 AUSTIN SPURS VS MEMPHIS HUSTLE FEBRUARY 10, 11:30 AM EST (10:00 PM IST) ESPN+ WESTCHESTER KNICKS VS FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS FEBRUARY 10, 3:30 PM EST (FEB 11, 2:00 AM IST) NBA TV, TWITCH SALT LAKE CITY STARS VS ERIE BAYHAWKS FEBRUARY 10, 3:00 PM EST (FEB 11, 1:30 AM IST) - IOWA WOLVES VS LONG ISLAND NETS FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 PM EST (FEB 11, 5:30 AM IST) - RAPTORS 905 VS RIO GRANDE VALLEY VIPERS FEBRUARY 10, 7:30 PM EST (FEB 11, 6:00 AM IST) - DELAWARE BLUE COATS VS FORT WAYNE MAD ANTS FEBRUARY 11, 11:00 AM EST (9:30 AM IST) - OKLAHOMA CITY BLUE VS SALT LAKE CITY STARS FEBRUARY 11, 11:30 AM EST (10:00 PM IST) - WESTCHESTER KNICKS VS GREENSBORO SWARM FEBRUARY 11, 3:00 PM EST (FEB 12, 1:30 AM IST) ESPNU CANTON CHARGE VS MEMPHIS HUSTLE FEBRUARY 11, 3:30 PM EST (FEB 12, 2:00 AM IST) GRIND CITY MEDIA SITE

NBA G League start date

The NBA G League 2021 will begin with its season on February 10, with a 135 Game schedule being released. Every team will play 15 regular-season games, which will last till March 6.

NBA G League ignite schedule

The New seasons begin on February 10, with the new Ignite team facing the Santa Cruz Warriors – who have former NBA star Jemery Lin on their roster. The game will begin on February 10, 11:00 AM EST (9:30 PM IST). However, five other games will also be played, including reigning G League Champions, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

NBA G League bubble details

The Disney bubble, keeping in mind the health and safety needs, will hold a maximum of six games across two venues. This year's format also foregoes the usual conferences or divisions, where no team will play another more than one time (unless they advance to the playoffs).

All participating teams

Agua Caliente Clippers

Austin Spurs

Canton Charge

Delaware Blue Coats

Erie BayHawks

Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Greensboro Swarm

Iowa Wolves

Lakeland Magic

Long Island Nets

Memphis Hustle

Oklahoma City Blue

Raptors 905

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Salt Lake City Stars

Santa Cruz Warriors

Westchester Knicks

Ignite

(Image credits: NBA G League Instagram)