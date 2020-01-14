Joel Embiid Blames Ben Simmons For Philadelphia 76ers' Average Run This NBA Season

Things haven’t gone as intended for the Philadelphia 76ers so far. The NBA team haven’t met their early-season expectations and 40 games into the season, one can see why. One of the most significant issues this season for the 76ers have been Ben Simmons' shooting woes, and when Joel Embiid says that out loud in the press, one can understand that it cannot get worse than this.

👀 the updated NBA standings after Friday night's action. pic.twitter.com/yl7cztLdjQ — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2020

Joel Embiid blames Ben Simmons as 76ers are 5th in NBA standings

The Philadelphia 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and boast a 25-15 win-loss record. Their record in the last 10 games is 5-5, which shows the struggles of the 76ers. The Philadelphia franchise was expected to make the finals this season considering the departure of LeBron James and a weakened Raptors side. When asked about the team’s struggles after their match against Pacers, big man Joel Embiid did not take much effort to hide his emotions.

Joel Embiid leaves it on Ben Simmons to spark a positive performance

Lot of talk at the practice facility today about accountability and so forth. Mostly good stuff.



Here's Joel Embiid on the offensive struggles — doesn't seem that hard to read between the lines: pic.twitter.com/KXHRckuJFH — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 2, 2020

Joel Embiid, in a bid to inspire his Australian teammate Ben Simmons, blamed him for his shooting woes and asked the player to take the shot. In his nascent career so far, Simmons has been reluctant to shoot from the rock, which is something the 76ers are desperately wanting him to do.

Simmons, in the past two and a half seasons, has only attempted 22 shots from behind the arc and has scored only two. If he is unable to add that skill to his game or adapt to the situation, it is likely to limit the 76ers more on the basketball court and is expected to lead to more comments like Joel Embiid has made.

