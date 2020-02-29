John Cena Poses With Towering Celtics Center Tacko Fall On SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown was quite a power-packed show. We got to see the much-awaited return of John Cena to WWE. Meanwhile, there was also confirmation of two dream matches for WrestleMania 36. Amidst all the buzz, the SmackDown episode had a guest in one of Boston's own. He was none other than Boston Celtics star Tacko Fall.

John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown, meets Tacko Fall

The SmackDown episode was hosted at the TD Gardens, which is also the home stadium of the Celtics. Tacko Fall, who is on a two-year contract with the Celtics, was present backstage and even got to share an embrace with the 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena. During an interview backstage, the 7 ft 6 in center revealed that he was always a massive WWE fan. Tacko Fall even named John Cena, Big Show and The Undertaker as some of his favourite wrestlers.

John Cena, who made his first appearance in WWE since July last year, shared a few words with Tacko Fall backstage.

Watch: John Cena meets Tacko Fall on SmackDown

John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown, sets up match at WrestleMania 36

John Cena headlined the closing segment of the episode with a passionate speech after being interrupted by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt lost his Universal title to Goldberg at Super ShowDown. However, he wasted no time in challenging one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry - John Cena.

While the duo did not share any words, "The Fiend" challenged Cena for a match at WrestleMania 36. Cena instantly accepted the challenge, booking a blockbuster clash for WrestleMania.

WWE News: Goldberg vs Roman Reigns for WrestleMania

The SmackDown episode also saw a dream match being booked between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

