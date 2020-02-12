The Debate
John Cena Set For WWE SmackDown Return On February 28 Right After Super ShowDown

WWE News

16-time World Champion John Cena is set to return to WWE SmackDown on February 28th. As it was reported at WWE Backstage, the company has confirmed his return.

John Cena

Sixteen-time world champion John Cena is set to return to WWE SmackDown on February 28. As it was reported at WWE Backstage, the company has finally confirmed his return to the show, that will take place in his hometown Massachusetts. John Cena still remains one of the top draws in the company. And despite his budding Hollywood career, Cena might just book himself for a worthy feud in time for WrestleMania 36.

John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown

John Cena last appeared in WWE in July last year on RAW Reunion, where he had an epic rap battle with The Usos. While he is enjoying a stellar run in Hollywood, Cena reportedly admitted that he is looking for a significant role at WrestleMania 36. He appeared at WrestleMania 35, with his Thugonomics gimmick in a short segment with Elias. 

John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns speaks out on John Cena

Cena will return on WWE SmackDown the night after Super ShowDown, which will also be over a month away from WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion hasn't had a substantial feud in quite some time. And it remains unclear what the company plans with Cena's latest return. Fans, however, should be excited to see Cena back in WWE, even if it's for a one-off appearance.

John Cena is currently filming for Suicide Squad, where he reported to play the part of The Pacemaker. F9: The Fast Saga or Fast & Furious 9 featuring John Cena is also set to hit the theatres soon.

John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown, social media speculate next feud

