Brock Lesnar Surpasses John Cena's Record After Win Vs Ricochet At Super ShowDown

Brock Lesnar successfully retained his WWE Championship against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown and sent a stern message to the entire WWE Universe. The high-voltage contest ended within two minutes as Brock Lesnar unloaded back-to-back suplexes and an F5 to destroy his opponent. The recent victory enables Brock Lesnar to headline the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. However, that's not all 'The Beast' achieved on the night.

WWE Super ShowDown: Brock Lesnar beats John Cena in terms of record

Brock Lesnar has been wearing the WWE title around his waist for 1,410 days which takes him ahead of his former rival and 16-time World champion John Cena. Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 and won the WWE championship for the first time in 2005 against John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield at WrestleMania 21. Since then, Cena has won the title a number of times and his successful run as WWE Champion sustained for 1,409 days. Last night, Brock Lesnar broke John Cena’s landmark when he defeated Ricochet in an epic thriller at Super ShowDown.

As is evident, in the list of WWE Superstars holding the world title for the most number of days, Brock Lesnar still needs to cross three more superstars in order to grab the top spot. Bruno Sammartino held the World title for 4,040 days, Hulk Hogan held the belt for 2,185 days and Bob Backlund was the WWE World champion for 2,138 days. Thus, Brock Lesnar still needs to hold his title for the next couple of years in order to climb up the list.

WWE news: WWE Super ShowDown results

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (C) defeats Ricochet

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg defeats “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (C)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (C) defeats Naomi

The Undertaker wins The Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

Steel Cage match: Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins and Murphy (C) defeats The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship: The Miz & John Morrison defeats The New Day

Mansoor defeats Dolph Ziggler

Angel Garza defeats Humberto Carrillo

The O.C defeats The Viking Raiders

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)